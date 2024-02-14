Mark Zuckerberg: Meta Quest 3 is better than Apple Vision Pro, and it's 7x cheaper

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlights the Quest 3 headset, calling out Apple's expensive new Vision Pro saying the Meta Quest 3 is 7x cheaper.

Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has come out with some fighting words about Apple's new Vision Pro headset, comparing it to the Meta Quest 3 and calling his headset the better of the two.

Zuckerberg claims to have tried the new Apple Vision Pro headset, comparing it directly to the Meta Quest 3, claiming that the Quest 3 is 7x cheaper -- he's right about that -- and that Meta's headset is better for gaming, playing Xbox games, watching YouTube, and more. He added: "I'm surprised how much better Quest is better for majority of things".

Apple starts things off with Vision Pro pricing at $3499, while Meta is charging $499 for its Quest 3 headset. Zuckerberg claims that the Meta Quest 3 is a more comfortable headset, but Apple has put some serious engineering into the Vision Pro, so it's one of the many things he said that just doesn't feel right at all.

Both the Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro have their batteries on the front of the headset, but the strap that Apple uses makes all the difference. Meta ships the Quest 3 with a basic strap that doesn't distribute the weight you feel on your head, leading to many people not handling the Meta Quest 3 on their heads for long periods of time. The same can't be said for Apple's new Vision Pro headset, though. People can wear the Vision Pro for hours and hours without having issues with the weight... but it costs 7x more than the Quest 3.

Mark Zuckerberg: Meta Quest 3 is better than Apple Vision Pro, and it's 7x cheaper 55
Open Gallery 2

I personally own the Apple AirPods Max, and they're one of THE best products that I own; they're exquisitely built and FEEL amazing, matching the incredible sound quality they pump out. I haven't tried the Vision Pro headset... but, I follow a considerable amount of people who have them and have watched countless hours of content on Apple's revolutionary new headset. It seems like not just one but multiple steps above the Meta Quest 3 that Zuckerberg is flapping about in his latest video.

Zuckerberg had his Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3 video uploaded to his personal Instagram in a very casual setting: he was sitting on his couch. For someone worth billions and billions of dollars and the founder and CEO of one of the largest companies in the world, it's a change of direction in terms of their videos. I wonder if we'll see Zuck in casual settings like this moving forward or if it was just a once-off for the Apple Vision Pro video.

Buy at Amazon

Quest 3 128GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$99.99
$99.99$99.99-
Buy
$495.89
$497.80$499.00$499.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/14/2024 at 8:57 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:instagram.com, dexerto.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags