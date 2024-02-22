Apple details 12 spatial games that will blow your mind on the Vision Pro

Apple shares a list of over 10 spatial games that are perfect for the Vision Pro headset, with a super-immersive experience guaranteed.

If you've just spent $3499 on Apple's revolutionary new Vision Pro headset, you'll want to at least try some games on it... this is where Apple has highlighted 12 of the 250 games that are designed for spatial computing that are available on the Apple Vision Pro through the Arcade game subscription service.

Apple explained: "Spatial games built specifically for Arcade on Apple Vision Pro unlock amazing new gameplay opportunities by blending digital content with the physical world. visionOS delivers powerful spatial experiences with a brand-new three-dimensional user interface and input system controlled entirely by a user's eyes, hands, and voice".

"Players are able to slice apples with their hands as their living room transforms into their very own dojo in Super Fruit Ninja, tee up the perfect shot as they move freely around a quirky golf course right in their home in WHAT THE GOLF?, escape into a mesmerizing audiovisual experience in Synth Riders, and so much more".

Alex Rofman, Apple's senior director of Apple Arcade, said in a press release: "This is just the beginning of a new era in gaming, with players being fully immersed in stunning game worlds and interacting with games in their physical environment in amazing new ways. We're leading the way in offering players unique spatial games on Apple Arcade that are only possible on Apple Vision Pro, and we're excited to bring even more magical spatial gaming experiences to our customers soon".

The list of 12 spatial games for the Apple Vision Pro highlighted: