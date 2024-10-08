Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
Four teen students create device that could save drivers $80 million every year

Four STEM students have created a device that could dramatically reduce the number of wildlife collisions across Colorado each year.

Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

The new device comes from four teen students at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a suburb just outside of Denver. The students have begun building a new device that combines infrared sensors and artificial intelligence to create "Project Deer."

As outlined in reports, the students aimed to reduce the number of collisions between cards and large animals, which the Federal Highway Administration reports are between one and two million instances every year. On a more local level, Colorado's Department of Transportation reports approximately 4,000 wildlife collisions in the state every year, which costs local drivers $80 million every year. Most of these collisions involve deer and elk.

The students outlined their plan, saying the device would leverage the power of an infrared camera to detect heat signatures created by the body heat of animals and, in this case, deer. Once the camera detects the animal, an algorithm tracks its heat and motion. That data is then placed into AI machine learning, which categorizes the data and logs the animal. In practise, once the device detects an animal, it will send a signal to another device that is located within the inside of the car that will warn the driver that there is an animal nearby. The warning will be both visual and audible.

"We have two components," Singh said. "One is the main processing and one is the camera. First, the camera's going to take eight pictures every second and store it. We have a machine-learning model on the processor, which through all these images will run through a processor and will output deer in this image, deer in (another) image, send a signal to an LED light. Run all thermal images through this model, which will output deer and trigger a response."

NEWS SOURCES:k99.com, goodgoodgood.co, autoweek.com, fhwa.dot.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

