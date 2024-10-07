Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

53% of worldwide gamers prefer singleplayer, but young players between 16-24 prefer online PVP

On average, surveyed gamers from across the globe mostly enjoy singleplayer games, but younger players still prefer to play online multiplayer PVP titles.

53% of worldwide gamers prefer singleplayer, but young players between 16-24 prefer online PVP
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

More than half of worldwide surveyed gamers like singleplayer games the best, but the story is different for younger audiences--hence why publishers are still chasing and perpetuating live service trends.

53% of worldwide gamers prefer singleplayer, but young players between 16-24 prefer online PVP 1
2

The battle between live services and singleplayer games has been waging for a while, and it's now almost as old as the ever-shrinking battle between frame rate vs fidelity. Thanks to forever games like Fortnite, which has made $20 billion in revenue in less than a decade, everyone is trying to break into the live service market--even traditional singleplayer-makers like Sony.

The market has shown that there's more than enough room for both live and singleplayer games to co-exist, but microtransactions still reign supreme, likely due to their constant always-on storefronts and comparatively lower costs. Even still, analyst firm Midia has conducted some interesting research that shows surveyed players typically prefer to play singleplayer games on average when compared to other forms of gaming like PVE, couch co-op, and online PVP.

The research saw 9,000 gamers surveyed across multiple countries and regions, with 53% of them, or 4,770 users, on average preferring singleplayer games.

The study also shows that younger players in the 16-24 age bracket still mostly like to play online PVP games, but the margin between their preferences for PVP and singleplayer aren't significantly wide.

As gamers age, though, they lean towards singleplayer; the sole focus is prioritized by gamers starting in the 25-34 age bracket, and significantly increases with age. In the 55+ bracket, for example, 74% of gamers say they prefer singleplayer experiences, likely because of the different tempo of lifestyles with these ages. Singleplayer offline experiences let users play at their own pace, complete with a pause button and saves. Live games, on the flipside, are...well live.

That being said, publishers are eager to capture newer generations of players because they will live longer than people that are in, say, their mid fifties. And for billion-dollar companies, the real focus is re-engaging and capturing all audiences, but especially those with the largest longevity.

Photo of the product for sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/7/2024 at 1:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:midiaresearch.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles