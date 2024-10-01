NZXT reveals its new N9 X870E motherboard: ready for Zen 5, launches in 2025

NZXT's last motherboard was the older-gen, mid-range B650E motherboard but the company has just teased its upcoming N9 X870E motherboard that will be dropping in 2025... ready for those new Ryzen 9000X3D processors.
The new NZXT N9 X870E motherboard features the AM5 socket of course, with 20+2+1 VRM and an 8-layer PCB with 110A Smart Power Stage, which is a big upgrade from the 16+2+1 and 90A design that NZXT's former B650E motherboard had. The upcoming N9 X870E motherboard also supports DDR5-8000+ memory, but we don't know what the maximum ceiling is on high-speed DDR5 memory on this mobo just yet.
On the connectivity side, NZXT provides Wi-Fi 7 and 5GbE ethernet, which is another upgrade from the Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5GbE on the former board. You can install 4 x M.2 SSDs (one of them Gen5, the other three are Gen4).
NZXT explains its upcoming N9 X870E motherboard: "The N9 X870E delivers cutting-edge performance in a sleek design, making it an ideal foundation for modern AMD® gaming PCs. Built for the latest AMD® Ryzen™ processors, it features overclocking-ready power, optimized thermals, and PCIe 5.0 support, plus high-speed Wi-Fi 7 and USB 4 connectivity. The full-metal cover with subtle RGB lighting adds a touch of sophistication to any build".
- AMD® AM5 Socket: Ready for AMD® Ryzen™ 9000, 8000, and 7000 series desktop processors.
- Advanced Power Solution: A robust 20+2+1 power stage design (110A SPS) and 8-layer, low-loss 2oz copper PCB ensure exceptional stability and overclocking potential.
- Optimized Thermal Design: Stay cool under pressure with a high-performance VRM heatsink array with thermal pads, dual PWM fans, and fins, plus dedicated heatsinks for all M.2 slots.
- PCIe® 5.0 M.2 Slot: Access PCIe® 5.0 storage speeds with the top M.2 slot, plus three additional PCIe® 4.0 M.2 slots.
- DDR5 Performance: Four dual-channel DDR5 RAM slots accelerate load times, enhance multitasking, and support speeds up to 8000+ MHz through overclocking.
- USB 4 Connectivity: Two USB 4 ports provide up to 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, video output, and device charging through a single, versatile connection.
- Next-Gen Networking: Enjoy ultra-fast speeds with Wi-Fi 7 and 5G LAN, ensuring a flawless, lag-free connection for both wireless and wired setups.
- Seamless Style: Achieve a sleek and sophisticated aesthetic with a full-metal cover that conceals the majority of the PCB.
- Integrated RGB Lighting: Personalize your build with vibrant onboard RGB lighting, controlled through NZXT CAM software.
- Single-Frame Fans: Effortlessly connect and control NZXT RGB single-frame fans with the convenient 8-pin combo fan headers (4-pin RGB + 4-pin PWM).