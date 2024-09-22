Modder hacks ChatGPT onto a TI-84 calculator: calls it the 'Ultimate Cheating Device'

A modder has created what he calls "The Ultimate Cheating Device" with a regular TI-84 calculator hacked to run ChatGPT, which is perfect for students who want to ninja an AI-powered calculator into the class.

YouTuber ChromaLock uploaded the video that is embedded above, with some hardware modifications applied and the use of some open-source software modified for the TI-84 that he made, allowing the calculator to run ChatGPT. The modder has uploaded the software required onto GitHub, under the TI-32 repository, which is described as "a mod for the TI-84 Plus Silver Edition and TI-84 Plus C Silver Edition calculators to give them Internet access and add other features, like test mode breakout and camera support".

A microcontroller small enough to fit inside of the TI-84 shell with all of its components is the hardest step, after that the software modification is applied. All of the required TI-84 software features require the use of a link port to connect to bulky external devices, so if students were doing that it would be too obvious... but hardware mods + ChatGPT installed? Game changer.

ChromaLock used a specific Wi-Fi-enabled microcontroller -- the Seeed Studio XIAO-ESP32-C3, which was modded into the calculator with the TI-32 PCB and a suite of software installed. The modder shows in the video that after tweaking through voltages and adding his own 1K resistors between the microcontroller and link port, also designed a PCB for the TI-32 project that makes the microcontroller capable of impersonating another TI-84 calculator, making it easier to transfer data and communications to the real TI-84 in your hands... bloody hell.

There's even a built-in chat function, a monochrome image viewer, and a ChatGPT input window. There is a longer list of "Features to be Added" on the GitHub page, which includes things like improvements to GPT functionality, web browsing functionality, email, video playback, and even access to Discord.