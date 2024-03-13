Here's the launch lineup for Omni One, the complete VR entertainment system with a treadmill

The Omni One launch lineup includes VR games like Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom, Hubris, and Breachers.

VR gaming is here to stay, but the technology still feels like it needs a few elements to become a 'must-have.' That said, playing in a true virtual space can be transformative even while using the most affordable solutions. As fans of the technology, we've followed the development and progress of Virtuix's Omni One, which delivers a "full-body VR gaming system."

Per the name, the Omni One is an omnidirectional treadmill that gives you 360-degree movement so you can walk or even run in a virtual environment without having to worry about what's going on in the real-world. Freedom of movement for VR gaming is one of the reasons why thousands have pre-ordered the complete Omni One system (priced at $2,595), which includes a customized Pico 4 Enterprise headset.

With all pre-orders to be fulfilled during Q1 and Q2 of this year, the Omni One system is set to launch in late Q2 2024. With that, Virtuix has announced the full launch lineup for the Omni One, 35 games in total, including the well-received Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord and Breachers.

"The high caliber of our launch games showcases how Omni One will take virtual reality to the next level," Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk said. "We are proud to partner with so many award-winning studios and offer our users an exceptional selection of games that will redefine their gaming experiences."

The Omni One will launch with a dedicated game store featuring titles optimized to run (and walk) on the Omni One complete VR entertainment system. Here's the full list of launch titles - a robust selection covering action, sports, horror, adventure, and other genres.