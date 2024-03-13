Here's the launch lineup for Omni One, the complete VR entertainment system with a treadmill

VR gaming is here to stay, but the technology still feels like it needs a few elements to become a 'must-have.' That said, playing in a true virtual space can be transformative even while using the most affordable solutions. As fans of the technology, we've followed the development and progress of Virtuix's Omni One, which delivers a "full-body VR gaming system."

Per the name, the Omni One is an omnidirectional treadmill that gives you 360-degree movement so you can walk or even run in a virtual environment without having to worry about what's going on in the real-world. Freedom of movement for VR gaming is one of the reasons why thousands have pre-ordered the complete Omni One system (priced at $2,595), which includes a customized Pico 4 Enterprise headset.

With all pre-orders to be fulfilled during Q1 and Q2 of this year, the Omni One system is set to launch in late Q2 2024. With that, Virtuix has announced the full launch lineup for the Omni One, 35 games in total, including the well-received Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord and Breachers.

"The high caliber of our launch games showcases how Omni One will take virtual reality to the next level," Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk said. "We are proud to partner with so many award-winning studios and offer our users an exceptional selection of games that will redefine their gaming experiences."

The Omni One will launch with a dedicated game store featuring titles optimized to run (and walk) on the Omni One complete VR entertainment system. Here's the full list of launch titles - a robust selection covering action, sports, horror, adventure, and other genres.

  1. AFFECTED: The Manor
  2. Ancient Dungeon
  3. ARK and ADE
  4. Breachers
  5. Craft Wars
  6. Crimen - Mercenary Tales
  7. Compound
  8. David Slade Mysteries: Case Files
  9. Dead of the Sea
  10. Dead Zone
  11. Death Horizon: Reloaded
  12. Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
  13. Darksword: Battle Eternity
  14. DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate
  15. Elite Force
  16. Eolia
  17. First Steps
  18. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
  19. Hubris
  20. Hunt Together
  21. Hyperblast
  22. In Death: Unchained
  23. Ionia
  24. Journey To Foundation
  25. Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom
  26. Primal Hunt
  27. RUINSMAGUS
  28. The Exorcist: Legion VR
  29. The Jade Cipher
  30. The Patcher
  31. The Secret Pyramid
  32. The Twilight Zone VR
  33. Titanic: A Space Between
  34. TOTALLY BASEBALL!
  35. Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate

