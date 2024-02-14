ChatGPT finally has a memory feature, will now remember what you've asked the AI

ChatGPT's new memory feature allows the AI chatbot to remember everything you've discussed with it in previous chats, and it's been a long time coming.

OpenAI has just announced it's rolling out a new memory feature into ChatGPT so that the AI chatbot will remember your past conversations, commands, and requests.

3

ChatGPT's upcoming memory feature (source: OpenAI)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new memory feature being baked into ChatGPT is coming soon and has been a long time coming. One of my major faults with ChatGPT is that it doesn't remember your conversation, forcing you to re-prompt things. It would be fantastic to remember everything, like an artificial intelligence would... not a limited AI model.

OpenAI explained on its website: "We're testing memory with ChatGPT. Remembering things you discuss across all chats saves you from having to repeat information and makes future conversations more helpful. You're in control of ChatGPT's memory. You can explicitly tell it to remember something, ask it what it remembers, and tell it to forget conversationally or through settings. You can also turn it off entirely. We are rolling out to a small portion of ChatGPT free and Plus users this week to learn how useful it is. We will share plans for broader roll out soon".

Popular Now: Lenovo Legion Go Review

Once the update is rolled out, ChatGPT will allow you to have conversations in temporary chats, where it won't remember what you're talking about. If you don't want any of the information that you're typing into the AI chatbot, it won't be used to train future models of the AI.

3

You can prompt the AI chatbot with something like "I run a pizza store" and then inside of that chat -- if you've got the memory feature enabled -- will remember you're a pizza store owner and provide you with appropriate content. If you're using ChatGPT for social media posts, the same applies, and so on and so forth.

Read more: Russian man uses ChatGPT to find the perfect date on Tinder, AI bot talked to women

OpenAI's new memory feature for ChatGPT is a great addition to the LLM-based AI chatbot, as it adds a ton of function for future use.

Here's what it'll be able to do: