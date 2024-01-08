Final Fantasy XIV Xbox open beta set for February 2024

Square Enix's popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV is coming to Xbox consoles this February with an open beta test build that all Xbox gamers can play.

Xbox gamers can play Final Fantasy XIV starting this February.

At the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest in Tokyo, Japan, director Yoshi-P confirmed launch timing for the MMORPG's available on Xbox platforms. Square Enix's strategy is to release an open beta test for FF14 on Xbox in February, possibly around February 21st or thereabouts.

"As far as Xbox goes, we will be beginning the open beta test in February. Our current plan is to begin the open beta around the 21st, plans could change for a few days in any direction, but that's our current plan," Naoki Yoshi-P Yoshida said during the event.

"I really hope that a lot of Xbox players will get started right from beta and join us in 14. I look forward to meeting a lot of Xbox players as Warriors of Light in-game."'

Square Enix PR had previously confirmed that the Xbox open beta would include content within the Patch 6.5 content lineup. The open beta will also have optimized performance features on Xbox Series X, including 4K resolution support and reduced loading waits via the console's SSD Velocity Architecture.

"Final Fantasy XIV Online is set to launch in open beta on Xbox Series X|S as part of the Patch 6.5x series, which means you can expect it very soon indeed! Alongside 4K support on Xbox Series X, both consoles will enjoy fast loading times, making sure your time in Eorzea looks and plays great."

The publisher will bring the famed free trial to the Xbox version as well, including the new expanded trial that includes content up until the Stormblood expansion.

