Google confirms 'Essentials' app will release onto some Windows start menus

Google has announced a new app that is designed to aggregate all of Google's popular apps and make them easier to install on a new PC.

Google has many apps, and many of which users install right away when they fire up a new PC. Unfortunately, there isn't one place you can go to find all of these apps and easily install them. Until now.

Google has announced the "Essentials" app, a new way for users to quickly setup their new PC with all of their most-used Google applications. Google explained in a new announcement that Essentials is designed to make it easy to "discover and install many of" the company's best Google services on Windows.

The new app comes in two sections; the first being a collection of shortcuts to its productivity apps such as Google Docs, Sheets, Drive, etc, and the second being a collection of gaming-related apps such as Google Play Games.

Google explains users will be able to access thousands of "mobile and native PC games from Google Play Games, and by signing into a Play Games account players will enable cross-platform-progression, meaning they can enjoy a game on their PC and pick it back up right where they left off on their Android device.

Essentials will be arriving first on all HP Windows consumer and gaming brands: Spectre, Envy, Pavilion, OMEN, Victus and HP Brand and will be soon featured on all OmniBook brands. Additionally, Google Essentials will be found "right from the start menu".

Furthermore, Google Essentials will be coming to more laptops and desktops in the coming months, and users will have the option of uninstalling any Google service or the Essentials app altogether.

NEWS SOURCE:blog.google

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

