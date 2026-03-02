6 Simple Tweaks to Speed Up Windows 11 Boot Time

Tired of waiting forever for your PC to start? These 6 simple tweaks will help your Windows 11 boot faster and get you working in seconds.

Do you press the power button, only to find yourself waiting... and waiting... while your computer takes forever to start? Sitting through minutes of loading right when you're ready to begin working can easily disrupt your momentum. The good news is that this issue is usually easy to fix. Here's how you can shave a few seconds off your PC's boot time.

Disable Unneeded Startup Programs

Many apps request permission to run at startup during installation, which means they automatically launch every time you turn on your computer. This could include cloud storage services syncing files, security programs scanning for threats, or other apps checking for updates. While useful, these startup apps can significantly slow down your boot time.

You may already have several such apps enabled without realizing it. To speed up your startup, disable the ones you don't really need. Right-click the Start button and open "Task Manager," then go to the "Startup Apps" tab. Look for apps with a high Startup Impact, right-click on the ones you don't need immediately after boot, and select "Disable."

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Adjust the Boot Order in BIOS

When you start your PC, it scans all available drives - including internal, USB, and network boot options-to find your operating system. Each check adds a few extra milliseconds to the boot process. By prioritizing the drive that contains your main OS at the top of the boot order, your computer can locate the system more quickly, speeding up startup.

To adjust the boot order, restart your PC and enter the BIOS/UEFI settings by pressing the key specific to your device (this varies by manufacturer). Navigate to the "Boot" section and set your primary drive containing the OS as the first boot device. Save your changes and exit the BIOS. You can also disconnect extra drives during boot and reconnect them afterward.

6

Best Deals: Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD 1TB Today 7 days ago 30 days ago $164.99 USD - - Buy * Prices last scanned 3/2/2026 at 2:09 pm CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.

Enable Fast Startup

Fast Startup is a hybrid feature that combines shutdown and hibernation. Instead of fully turning off your computer, Windows saves the kernel and drivers to a hibernation file. This allows your system to start up much faster the next time you power it on, significantly reducing boot time. To enable Fast Startup, type Control Panel in Windows Search and open it.

Then, go to Hardware and Sound > Power Options, click "Choose What the Power Buttons Do," then select "Change Settings That Are Currently Unavailable." Check the "Turn on Fast Startup (Recommended)" box and save your changes. Keep in mind that if you have a dual-boot setup, Fast Startup can sometimes cause issues. If any problems arise, simply disable this feature.

Further Guides Reading – Our Latest Content

6

Turn On Fast Boot in BIOS Settings

Before every startup, your computer runs hardware checks on components to ensure everything is working correctly. Some motherboards offer a Fast Boot option in the BIOS/UEFI that skips certain checks, allowing Windows to load much faster. Keep in mind, not all systems have this feature, so it's normal if you don't see it in your BIOS/UEFI.

To enable Fast Boot, restart your PC and enter the BIOS/UEFI settings as before. Navigate to the "Advanced" or "Windows Configuration" section to locate the Fast Boot option. Enable it, save your changes, and restart your PC. Used alongside Fast Startup, this can speed up boot times. If the option isn't available on your system, simply skip this step.

6

Upgrade to a Solid State Drive (SSD)

Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) use spinning platters and mechanical components to read and write data, whereas Solid State Drives (SSDs) rely on flash memory. As a result, HDDs are significantly slower at accessing data. If your operating system is installed on an HDD, your computer will take much longer to boot compared to a system running Windows on an SSD.

In fact, tests have shown that two laptops with identical specifications-one using an HDD and the other an SSD-can have dramatically different boot times, such as 85 seconds for the HDD versus just 17 seconds for the SSD. If your computer still relies solely on an HDD, upgrading to an SSD can make a huge difference.

And if you have both installed, consider moving Windows from the HDD to the SSD. Beyond faster boot times, you'll also benefit from quicker app launches and better responsiveness.

Disable Unnecessary Services

Just as some apps quietly gain permission to run at startup, many also have background services that continue running even if the app itself isn't listed under Startup Apps. These services might check for updates, monitor connections, or perform other tasks to keep the app active. Disabling unnecessary ones can help improve boot time and overall performance.

To manage these services, press Win+R, type msconfig, and press Enter. Go to the "Services" tab and check "Hide All Microsoft Services" to avoid disabling critical system processes. Then review the remaining third-party services, uncheck the ones you don't need, and click.

Disable All" (or selectively disable them). Finally, click "Apply" and "OK" to save the changes.

6

A few simple tweaks can significantly reduce your Windows 11 boot time. Try the tips mentioned above and see how much faster your system starts up. In my opinion, upgrading to an SSD is the single most effective way to speed up boot performance. Spending less time waiting means less frustration-and getting to work that much quicker.