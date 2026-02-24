5 Developer Options You Should Tweak on Your Android Phone

Use these five hidden Developer Options to boost performance, limit background activity, and get more control over your Android smartphone experience.

Many people think Android's Developer Options are meant only for developers, but that's not true. They actually unlock powerful settings that can boost performance, add extra controls, limit background activity, and make your device run more efficiently overall. Here are some Developer Options worth tweaking on your phone.

First, Turn On Developer Mode

Developer Options are turned off by default because changing certain settings can affect how your phone and apps function. Before adjusting anything, you'll need to unlock Developer Options. Don't worry-the process is quick and straightforward.

Open the Settings app, go to "About Phone," tap "Build Number" seven times. A prompt will appear asking for confirmation to enable developer settings. If you're comfortable proceeding, tap "OK," and you'll see a message saying, "You are now a developer!"

8

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

Once activated, Developer Options will appear inside Settings. Open the Settings app and scroll down to the bottom-that's where we'll make the necessary changes.

8

Limit Background App Activity

By default, Android lets multiple apps run in the background, and each one consumes memory and processing power, which can slow down the apps you're actively using. Excessive background processes can also drain your battery faster. Reducing them can therefore boost your phone's speed and extend battery life.

You can adjust this in Developer Options. Open Settings, go to "Developer Options," tap "Background Process Limit," and choose "At Most 2 Processes" or "At Most 3 Processes." This forces Android to close background apps more aggressively, freeing up resources without impacting the apps you're currently using.

8

Stop Cached Apps From Running

Android keeps certain apps in a cached state, where they remain partially active. This is done so the app opens more quickly when you reopen it. While this feature certainly allows an app to be ready for use much faster, it also means that each app, in its cached state, could consume system resources.

Further Guides Reading – Our Latest Content

If you want to improve your phone's performance, you can force Android to close apps as soon as you stop using them. Doing this keeps cached apps in memory, but they cease performing any tasks unless you reopen them. To enable this feature, go to "Developer Options," locate the "Suspend Execution for Cached Apps" option, and turn it on.

8

Force Peak Refresh Rate & Display It

Many modern Android phones support high refresh rates, such as 90Hz or 120Hz, which makes animations and scrolling feel smoother. However, not every app may utilize the higher refresh rate, or your system may limit it to conserve battery. To ensure your phone always runs at its maximum refresh rate, you can enable this option in Developer Options.

Open Settings, go to "Developer Options," and turn on "Force Peak Refresh Rate." This will make scrolling through feeds, gaming, and other visuals noticeably smoother. You can also enable "Show Refresh Rate" in Developer Options to see the current refresh rate in real time, allowing you to monitor how your phone is performing.

8

Force Dark Mode on Unsupported Apps

Dark mode is much easier on the eyes, especially when using your phone in low-light environments. While most apps now support native dark mode or follow your system theme, some still don't. For those apps, there's a useful tweak in Developer Options that can force dark mode across the entire system - even on apps that don't officially support it.

To enable it, open Developer Options, look for "Force Dark Mode," and switch it on. Once enabled, supported apps will automatically adopt a dark theme. This not only reduces eye strain but can also help save battery life. Plus, it keeps the interface visually consistent-I personally prefer leaving it on, especially at night.

8

Check Running Services and Memory Usage

Many users don't realize this, but Developer Options can also show you exactly what's going on behind the scenes on your phone. It lets you view which services are currently running and how much memory they're using, making it easier to spot apps and processes that are quietly consuming RAM-even when you're not actively using them.

To access this, go to Settings > Developer Options, then tap "Running Services" to see active apps and background processes. You can then check how much RAM each service is using. This makes it easier to identify resource-intensive apps that might be slowing your device, so you can uninstall or restrict them to improve performance.

8

Developer Options are one of the most underrated features on any Android smartphone - not just because they're hidden, but because many users don't even realize they exist. While the settings mentioned above are genuinely helpful, there are plenty of other options that can improve your overall experience. So, take some time to explore them.