7 Must-Have Apps for a Faster and Smarter Windows Experience

Windows comes with some default apps, but they often fall short of covering everyday needs. If you want to work more efficiently, keep track of your PC's performance, or navigate with ease, third-party apps are absolutely necessary. Here are the apps I always install right after setting up or reinstalling Windows.

Everything

If you struggle to find files in Windows, you're not alone - I used to face the same issue. Windows Search is notoriously slow and sometimes even skips files, making the process frustrating. That's where the Everything app comes in. It quickly indexes your drives and delivers instant results as you type, making file searches lightning-fast and reliable.

Beyond speed, Everything offers powerful features like excluding specific folders, refining results with advanced filters and operators, and even searching by file content. You can also bookmark frequent searches for quick access. Best of all, it's lightweight, barely consumes resources, and has become an important tool I can't imagine using Windows without.

Download: Everything

Rainmeter

Windows does offer some built-in customization options, but they're pretty limited. To truly make my desktop feel personal, I rely on Rainmeter. This app lets me add widgets and skins right on the desktop - clocks, system monitors, weather updates, and more. If you're used to a plain static wallpaper, Rainmeter can completely transform the interface.

You can pick from thousands of community-made skins or even create your own by starting with a base theme and customizing it however you like. The result is a much more dynamic and personalized Windows experience. While Rainmeter is generally lightweight, it does consume some resources, so I wouldn't recommend running it on low-end PCs.

Download: Rainmeter

7-Zip

When I need to share large files on my Windows PC, sending them in full size isn't always practical - it can take ages to upload and download, especially with a slow connection. My go-to solution is file compression, and 7-Zip is the best tool for it. It supports a wide range of formats like ZIP, RAR, TAR, and its own highly efficient 7z format.

Beyond saving storage space, 7-Zip also allows you to password-protect your archives with AES-256 encryption, adding an extra layer of security when sharing sensitive files. It's lightweight, open-source, and completely free, with an integrated file manager that lets you preview files inside archives. You can also extract only the files you need from an archive.

Download: 7-Zip

MSI Afterburner

Even if you've invested in a high-end graphics card, you still need to optimize it to get the best performance. For this, I use MSI Afterburner. It allows you to adjust the GPU's core clock, memory clock, and fan speeds, helping you strike the right balance between performance, temperature, and fan noise.

It also provides real-time monitoring of GPU temperature, usage, FPS, and other system stats via an on-screen display while gaming. This makes it easier to catch performance issues or overheating early and maintain your GPU's health. Best of all, the tool is compatible with almost any graphics card, not just MSI's.

Download: MSI Afterburner

PowerToys

Microsoft PowerToys is a classic utility suite that's been around for decades, constantly evolving. In 2019, it was revived with a modern interface and released as open source. Today, it's packed with powerful features that fill the gaps left by Windows' default tools. With it, you can save time on repetitive tasks, boost productivity, and make multitasking smoother.

Its utilities include Text Extractor to grab text from images or videos, PowerRename for quick batch file renaming, FancyZones to build custom snap layouts, and Keyboard Manager for remapping keys and shortcuts. You can also resize images, pin windows to stay always on top, prevent your PC from sleeping during long processes, and much more, all from one toolkit.

Download: PowerToys

Ditto

Since I spend most of my day drafting and editing, the clipboard is one of my most-used tools - but the built-in Windows manager feels too limited. That's why I use Ditto Clipboard Manager, which can store and search everything you copy. Unlike the default option, Ditto has no limit on saved items, letting you keep as much history as you need.

It also lets you resize the window, apply custom themes, sync your clipboard across devices, and even share items over a network. For anyone working across multiple devices or collaborating in a team, it makes multitasking far easier. Once you start using it, Ditto quickly turns into one of those "can't live without" apps, just as it has for me.

Download: Ditto

VLC Media Player

For uninterrupted entertainment, VLC Media Player is the ultimate all-in-one solution I can't live without. It can handle virtually every media format you can think of, including MP4, MKV, FLAC, and even uncommon codecs. Unlike many other media players, it doesn't require you to install additional plugins or waste time converting files - saving you from a frustrating process.

VLC is lightweight, open-source, and completely free, yet it comes packed with powerful features such as subtitle synchronization, audio and video filters, and even built-in media conversion tools. These features not only compete with but often surpass those of premium media players. It's one of those rare apps that you must have on your computer.

Download: VLC Media Player

With just the default apps and settings, Windows feels incomplete. That's why you have to install the apps listed above to unlock functionality that goes far beyond what Windows provides out of the box. Each app brings something valuable - whether it's speed, customization, or convenience - that makes your system more efficient to use.

So, try them out, and you'll see how the right tools can completely transform your Windows experience and make you more productive.