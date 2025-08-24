How to Make a Low-End Windows PC Faster (Without Upgrades)

Does your Windows computer feel like it's fighting against you? I know the frustration, but here's the good news - some quick and simple tweaks can breathe new life into even a low-end machine. No pricey upgrades or complicated software needed - just a few changes to make your PC feel responsive again.

Turn Off Animation Effects

Windows comes with built-in animation effects - like sliding windows and smooth transitions - that make the interface look more visually appealing. These effects may look good, but they come at the cost of extra pressure on your system's hardware. On a slow or low-end device, keeping animations enabled can make performance feel even worse.

Here's how you can turn them off:

Press Win + R, type 'sysdm.cpl,' and hit Enter to open the System Properties window. Go to the 'Advanced' tab and click 'Settings' under the 'Performance' section. To turn off all animations, choose 'Adjust for best performance.' If you'd prefer to keep a few effects, select 'Custom' and manually uncheck the visual effects you don't need. Click 'Apply,' then 'OK' to save changes.

Turning off these animations reduces the load on your hardware and makes your PC feel snappier.

Adjust Your Power Settings

By default, most PCs run on the Balanced power plan, designed to save battery life. The downside is that it can throttle your CPU, causing noticeable slowdowns. Switching to a performance-focused plan gives your system more power, keeping it responsive and reducing lag. While this might drain your battery faster, it's worth it for smoother performance.

Here's how to adjust your power settings:

Press Win + I to open the Settings. Navigate to System > Power & battery (for laptops) or System > Power (for desktops). Under 'Power mode,' open the dropdown menu and select 'Best performance.'

Keep in mind that choosing this mode will drain your battery more quickly and may cause your laptop to heat up faster, so you'll need to manage those trade-offs.

Switch to Light-Weight Apps

Switching to lighter apps can also make a big difference in speeding up your device. Not all apps use the same amount of resources - some are heavier on your CPU, GPU, and RAM than others. If you're running apps that put too much strain on your hardware, replacing them with lighter alternatives that perform the same task can help your system run more efficiently.

Wondering how to check which apps are resource-hungry? It's easier than you think. If your device heats up or the fans start working overtime while using a particular app, open that app, right-click the Start button, and launch 'Task Manager.' There, you can see how much CPU, GPU, and RAM the app consumes.

If it's too demanding, look for alternatives and compare their usage. By testing and swapping out heavy apps, you'll end up with software that does the job without slowing down your system.

Manage Background Processes and Services

When you install new apps, many of them automatically set themselves to launch at startup or run background processes. While some of these are meant to look for new updates or deliver important app notifications, others - especially pre-installed manufacturer apps - only end up wasting system resources.

Turning off unnecessary startup apps can noticeably speed up your boot time. To disable them, follow these steps:

Right-click on the Start button and open 'Task Manager.' Head to the 'Startup apps' tab. Right-click any apps you don't want to launch automatically, and select 'Disable.'

Next, check the 'Processes' tab to see which programs are consuming the most resources. Identify the program linked to the process (or search online if you're unsure), and if it's safe, right-click and 'End task.' Finally, go to the 'Services' tab and repeat the same review process to turn off unneeded services.

Just remember - never turn off critical Windows processes or services, as doing so could cause system instability or even prevent your computer from booting up. If you haven't yet removed the pre-installed manufacturer apps you don't need, consider debloating your device - it only takes a couple of minutes.

Increase the Virtual Memory

Your computer has limited RAM, and when that memory runs out, Windows turns to your hard drive or SSD for virtual memory. While the default allocation is usually sufficient, increasing it can help if you have limited RAM. This gives Windows extra breathing room - a handy trick if upgrading your RAM isn't in the budget.

To adjust virtual memory, follow these steps:

Press Win + R, type 'sysdm.cpl,' and hit Enter. Go to the 'Advanced' tab and click 'Settings' under the 'Performance' section. In the new window, go to 'Advanced' again and click 'Change' under 'Virtual Memory.' Uncheck 'Automatically manage paging file size for all drives.' Select your system drive (usually C:) and select 'Custom size.' Initial size: Set this to about 1.5x your RAM. / Maximum size: Set this up to 3x your RAM.

You'll notice more improvement in system performance if your system uses an SSD instead of an HDD.

Keep Your Device Cool

Most computers are designed with a safeguard called thermal throttling. When the temperature gets too high, the processor automatically slows down to protect internal components from damage. The downside is that your device won't run at full performance, leading to lags, slowdowns, and other performance issues.

To prevent this, you need to keep your device cool so it can perform at its best. You should regularly clean dust from vents to maintain proper airflow, avoid using your laptop on beds or cushions (which block ventilation), and place it on a hard surface instead. Using it in a cool room or adding a cooling pad can also help keep temperatures down.

By following these steps, you'll reduce overheating, prevent thermal throttling, and ensure your hardware delivers the performance it's built for.

That's how you can maximize performance on a low-end computer without spending a penny. These free tweaks go a long way, but if you want an even bigger boost, a few minor upgrades - such as replacing an HDD with an SSD, adding extra RAM, or installing an entry-level GPU - can noticeably improve your system performance.