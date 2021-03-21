Improving performance of the ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 for productivity

Shraddha wants to know how to tweak the performance of his ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 laptop for better productivity.

I wanted to know how to optimize my current laptop: ASUS TUF Gaming FX505, for video editing and photo editing software. The main problem I face while using multiple editing software is that the laptop hangs, and then the application crashes. I could not find the option to switch to a studio driver in the GeForce experience application. Laptop specs are ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 Intel Core i7 8750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060.

Hi Shraddha,

Thanks for the question!

Few things here with this ASUS TUF laptop; one is it's not a productivity laptop, which is what you need if you are going to be editing video.

Second, a few things will cause this slow, laggy feel off the top of my head. The first would be a full SSD, and specs show your TUF came with a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. Is the SSD full of data? If so, it's likely time to upgrade to something like a 1TB Rocket NVMe or similar. The more capacity you can get, the better.

Another thing that would cause this slowdown would be the memory, and you mentioned trying to run multiple apps at once. I'm unsure if this model is upgradeable. Still, I'm pretty sure the TUF notebooks are, so it may be worth contacting ASUS support to see what RAM kits they recommend and looks towards a 32GB kit to give the OS room to operate along with your video and photo editing apps.

I hope this helps you resolve your issue!