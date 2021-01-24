What's the best AMD motherboard for under $200 for Ryzen 3200G CPU?

Lamont is curious about an AMD motherboard upgrade for his Ryzen 3200G, but we suggest a CPU upgrade instead.

I am having a hard time picking my next motherboard upgrade for under $200. My setup is: Thermaltake 500W 80 plus white PSU

GIGABYTE A320M-S2H MB

AMD Ryzen 3200G 3.6 GHz CPU

8 GB Crucial Ballistix DDR4 Ram

EVGA GTX 1060 3GB GPU

250 GB Silicon Power M.2 SSD

Hi Lamont,

I think we can help with this, or at least get you started in the right direction!

First, what makes you want a motherboard upgrade? I would say with your current setup that your system is well balanced for what it is.

If anything, I would start by upgrading your CPU. You are currently running a Ryzen 3200G with integrated graphics but are using a dedicated GPU in the GTX 1060. On top of that, 3200G is built on older Ryzen APU architecture and doesn't have the benefits of Zen2+, including PCIe Gen 4.0.

Something like a Ryzen 5 3600 would be a decent upgrade over the 3200G and give you a reason to need a motherboard upgrade, and when that comes, a B550 chipset board will move your machine to PCIe 4.0, opening up the door for better SSDs.

Another thing to mention would be the power supply. Your current setup is fine with the 500W 80 Plus model from Thermaltake, but once you start upgrading past your current setup, you will likely want to invest in something slightly better!

I hope this helps! Best of luck!