Should I buy an AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i3 10th Gen CPU?

Shah from Pakistan is weighing up whether to buy an AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i3 10th Gen processor.

What will be the best mobo combo for Ryzen 5 1500X, and is it worth buying Ryzen 5 1500X if you are having a low budget, or would you opt for i3 10th Gen or i5 or i7?

Hi Shah,

I'll do my best to help with this!

The first will be product availability. Do you have access to both the 1500X and 10th Gen CPUs? We have recently seen the Ryzen 5 1500X go as low as $69, making it a fantastic option to build a budget gaming machine. By that same token, the Core i3 10100 can be had for under $100 as well.

For my money, 1500X vs. i3 10100, I think I would take the Intel 10th Generation i3 as it offers the more modern platform with higher IPC and better clock speed. You can pair it with a B460 motherboard from your favorite vendor if you are on a tight budget. If you have the spare cash, I would at least go for an H470 chipset motherboard, as it offers additional PCIe lanes, support for USB 3.2 Gen 2, and Wi-Fi 6.

The 1500x build could likely be done cheaper by pairing it with a B350 chipset motherboard. Again whatever vendor you prefer probably has a decent solution for the Ryzen 5 1500x. However, I will say I like the Crosshair series from ASUS or Taichi and Phantom Gaming lines from ASRock at this point. If you go this route, look at pairing this CPU with at least 3200MHz DDR4 to get the most performance.

I hope this helps with your build choices! Best of luck!