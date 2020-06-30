Ask the Experts Question: Which motherboard should I buy for AMD Ryzen 9 3900X overclocking?

Which motherboard should I buy for AMD Ryzen 9 3900X overclocking?

Tomas wants to know which board he should consider for overclocking the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU.

Question by Tomas from Argentina | Answered by in Motherboards on Jun 30, 2020 at 8:25 pm CDT

What motherboard do you recommend for an AMD 3900X with OC?


Hi Tomas,

Let me start by saying, make sure your power supply is pushing clean power as a solid base for overclocking. As for the board, there are a few high-end motherboards, but above all, you will want something with high quality power stages.

My personal recommendations would include the ASUS Crosshair VIII Hero or Aorus X570 Master from GIGABYTE. To add to this, we have an overclocking guide for GIGABYTE X570 platforms available for your consumption.

