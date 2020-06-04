Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,619 Reviews & Articles | 61,093 News Posts

Ask the Experts Question: How do I connect the cooling fans to the NZXT Kraken X53?

How do I connect the cooling fans to the NZXT Kraken X53?

Giovanni from Italy is having some trouble figuring out how to connect the cooling fans to his new NZXT Kraken X53

Question by Giovanni from Italy | Answered by Tyler Bernath in Cases, Cooling & PSU on Jun 4, 2020 at 7:07 pm CDT

Hi,

I purchased the NZXT Kraken X53 only that I didn't understand how the fans were supplied. Where should they be connected?


Hi Giovanni,

We noted this in our review of the Kraken X53 in late January this year. NZXT no longer offers fan control support on their AIO solutions in the X*3 family, this includes the X63 and X73 and of course the X53 you purchased.

How do I connect the cooling fans to the NZXT Kraken X53? 1 | TweakTown.com

The recommendation is to plug the fans into your motherboard headers and use the EFI to create your own fan curve or if your MB vendor supplies software to take that route.

If you want the head unit of your AIO to control fan speed, you would have to return that unit and replace it with something like the Corsair Hydro series.

Ask us a tech question!

Use the form below to submit a question for Ask the Experts.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.