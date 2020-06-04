How do I connect the cooling fans to the NZXT Kraken X53?

Giovanni from Italy is having some trouble figuring out how to connect the cooling fans to his new NZXT Kraken X53

Hi, I purchased the NZXT Kraken X53 only that I didn't understand how the fans were supplied. Where should they be connected?

Hi Giovanni,

We noted this in our review of the Kraken X53 in late January this year. NZXT no longer offers fan control support on their AIO solutions in the X*3 family, this includes the X63 and X73 and of course the X53 you purchased.

The recommendation is to plug the fans into your motherboard headers and use the EFI to create your own fan curve or if your MB vendor supplies software to take that route.

If you want the head unit of your AIO to control fan speed, you would have to return that unit and replace it with something like the Corsair Hydro series.