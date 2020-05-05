How can I increase the graphics performance of my Dell G5 15 laptop?

Matt wants to know if he can improve the gaming / graphics performance of his Dell G5 15 laptop

I have a Dell G5 15 5590 w/ GTX 1660. (i7 9750, 32gb RAM) I like to tinker. I don't love the graphics performance. I don't use VR, but want a little more juice in my game performance. I know we can't UC/OC anymore. Is it possible/reasonable to DIY upgrade to a better graphics card? Like RTX 2070? Other suggestions?

Hi Matt,

Looking into this issue I came across a few teardowns and none of them show a motherboard with an MXM slot, so your upgrade path is going to be cut short. My second option would be to look into Thunderbolt 3 eGPU solutions, but once again, it doesn't appear Dell equipped this laptop with Thunderbolt either.

The best you can really do with this Dell G5 15 is keep it as cool as possible so the GPU may dynamically clock higher offering you more performance. If you haven't already, you could carefully remove and repaste the heat sink solution for the notebook with something like MX4 thermal paste.

