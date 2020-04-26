Is iBUYPOWER's WA563GT3 desktop gaming PC a good choice?

Mike wants to know if the iBUYPOWER WA563GT3 desktop gaming PC a good choice for GTA 5 and Fortnite

Is iBUYPOWER's WA563GT3 Gaming Desktop PC with Ryzen 3 3200G, NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030, 8GB Memory, 1TB HDD a good computer to play games like GTA 5 and Fortnite and would it run fast with them open and playing?

Checking over the system requirements for the games you mentioned they both want you to have 960 GeForce Shaders; the GT 1030 has 384. I'm going to say your experience wouldn't be that great with this computer.

That said, the CPU would likely be okay as most games want raw clocks over more cores, but the 8GB of memory is really borderline for a game like GTA 5.

I'm not sure what your budget is for a system, but research is showing that iBUYPOWER wants $670 for the machine you described above. If that is your limit, I would definitely look at comparable options such as the ASUS GL12CP that's going for the same money, but includes a GeForce GTX 1060 and Core i7 8700 for the same money.