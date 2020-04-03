Best gaming headset with a budget of $70-$90?

Sayai from Indonesia has a budget of up to $90 and wants to know the best gaming headset for his money

Which headset should I buy with a budget of around $70-$90 dollar? Is "Gaming" headset truly a worth it to buy or is there another headset that is better? For daily uses, occasionally I use it for gaming.

Hi Sayai,

If this is going to be a mostly general use headset, used occasionally for gaming, I'd probably steer you away from the purpose built "gaming" headsets and into something more like a HD598, HD599 or ATH-M50x paired with an antlion modmic for gaming, but all of those models are well above your budget of $90 US and the modmic itself is another $50.

If you can make the extra room in your budget, I'd certainly look into the options above, but if $90 is the tops you can go, there are a few options.

I would first start with the HyperX Cloud Alpha and if that isn't your style move towards the Logitech G Pro or Sennheiser GSP 300. SteelSeries also has the Arctis 5 that fits into your budget.