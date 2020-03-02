Concerns with the performance of NZXT X62 and X63 AIO coolers

Stephan looks to be possibly considering buying a new AIO cooler but has some concerns about some of NZXT's models

Hi, I'm in the market for a double AIO setup (using Kraken G12) and am looking at what NZXT has to offer. I've seen your review about the X62 which seems outstanding. It then baffles me that the X53 (though 40mm smaller) gets such a relatively poor review. Why is that? Is the same to be expected for the X63 (and will there be a review for this?) Thanks in advance!

Hi Stephan,

I'll do my best to answer this! First, the X63. We would love to review the X63 but its ultimately up to NZXT and if they have available sample inventory. As for the X53, we found a number off oddities as you may have noted when reading our review.

The biggest by far was the lack of performance from a 240mm solution that couldn't keep up with the last gen X62 (as you noted) or competing solutions 120mm setups.

We then added the lack of features such as basic fan control, which has now been delegated to the motherboard, and you for your hard earned money get a product that doesn't quite live up to expectations.