Which add-on sound card should I pick for my new PC build?

If you were going to purchase an add-on sound card for a new PC build, would you choose an EVGA Nu Pro card, a Creative AE-7, or a Creative AE-9?

Hi Joey,

We don't get many audio questions, so I'll try my best here. As you know from your own research, the AE-7 and AE-9 are similar designs with the AE-9 getting all the trimmings like Nichicon gold caps, Sabre DAC, and dual Core3D processors. It also has the XLR port for professional microphones if you are looking to stream.

The EVGA Nu Audio Pro has very similar specifications to the AE-9, but lacks XLR connection with its only mic connection being the 3.5mm jack. Output is the same at 384KHz 32-bit, but does have a lower SNR at 123dB.

If it were me and all things were fair, if I'm going to pay $299 for the Nu Audio Pro, I would spend the extra $50 and get the AE-9 for the added flexibility and build quality.