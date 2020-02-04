Issues with gaming stability when using my DDR4 RAM's XMP settings

Hi, is there any reason some PC games unexpectedly exit to desktop without any error when I'm using my DDR4 RAM's XMP settings?

The following games are running forever with no overclock, but exits randomly when the RAM is OC-ed to D.O.C.P. settings: GTA 5, all the Battlefield games. I have no issues with Counter Strike, Rocket League, any Far Cry, etc. Also works perfectly with video editing software when it's OC'ed.

Thank you!