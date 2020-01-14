Ask the Experts Question: Which SSD should I pick for my gaming rig? ADATA, WD, or Samsung?
I need to buy an SSD and where i live prices are a bit high. I will use it mainly for gaming. Which one would you choose of the below options?
- ADATA XPG SX6000 Pro 1TB: $152
- WD Black SN750 with Heatsink 500GB: $145
- Samsung 970 Evo Plus 500GB: $143
I gain double the storage with the ADATA, but the other two seems way better in quality and speeds.
Hi George,
We can help! I'm assuming your basing the quality assessment on the name brand behind the SN750 and 970 EVO Plus? While Samsung and WD are big players in the market, I'd definitely say ADATA has a pretty solid name as well. Now, the SX6000 Pro is certainly a budget option, but as you said; this is a gaming build.
I would go with the SX6000 Pro for capacity as a daily use gaming machine doesn't need the high sequential performance offered by the EVO or SN750. In fact, in random workloads, the SX6000 Pro is right up there with the EVO and WD.