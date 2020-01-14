Which SSD should I pick for my gaming rig? ADATA, WD, or Samsung?

I need to buy an SSD and where i live prices are a bit high. I will use it mainly for gaming. Which one would you choose of the below options?

ADATA XPG SX6000 Pro 1TB: $152

WD Black SN750 with Heatsink 500GB: $145

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 500GB: $143

I gain double the storage with the ADATA, but the other two seems way better in quality and speeds.