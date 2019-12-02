Would the Sabrent Rocket SSD provide a good storage upgrade?

I'm looking for a good cheap NVMe drive for my recent build and was curious if you think the Sabrent Rocket is good quality?

Hi Steve,

Sure! Like many other drives, the Sabrent Rocket is based on a Phison design, more specifically I believe it's an E12-powered drive. This means it uses the same hardware as drives like the MP510, SBX, Cardea II, etc.

As for drives that I would recommend, I typically run Samsung drives in my test system builds. A Samsung 970 EVO won't let you down, but there are also more budget-minded solutions, like the SBXe from MyDigitalSSD, that can match typical OS performance.

If the Sabrent is something you can get locally, I wouldn't shy away from buying it for a good price, but make sure the vendor in question has a solid "toolbox" as Phison drives are regularly updated.