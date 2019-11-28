Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,528 Reviews & Articles | 65,975 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: OnePlus 8 Pro: 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 50W charger

Ask the Experts Question: What upgrades should I consider for a modeling and rendering machine?

What upgrades should I consider for a modeling and rendering machine?

Allan is looking at upgrading his current system for better performance in modeling and rendering

Question by Allan from Philippines | Answered by Tyler Bernath in Computer Systems from Nov 28, 2019 @ 22:35 CST

What hardware should I upgrade to have a good modeling and rendering machine that won't hang or stutter. I currently have Maximus VIII, 6700K, 8GB 2400MHz RAM and GTX 1060.

Thanks!

Hi Allan,

You have a pretty solid build, but there are a few areas you can upgrade to reach optimal performance for rendering, the main one being your memory configuration.

If possible, I would toss/sell your current kit and move to 16GB DDR4 at least 3600MHz at a minimum, if you want to be optimal I would go 32GB.

upgrades-consider-modeling-rendering-machine_1

Another optimization would require knowing what software you will be using for rendering. If it takes advantage of the GPU, an upgrade from the GTX 1060 6GB to something with 8GB of VRAM (or higher) like the 2060 SUPER or RX 5700 (or better).

Related Tags



Ask us a tech question!

Use the form below to submit a question for Ask the Experts.

TRENDING NOW: OnePlus 8 Pro: 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 50W charger
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.