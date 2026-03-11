ASUS launches limited-time deals, bundles, and bonus Steam codes on refreshed motherboards

ASUS is offering limited-time deals, bundles, and bonus Steam codes on select refreshed motherboards through the end of March. Early access available now.

Early access, bundles and discounts galore

It's been over a year and a half since the launch of AMD's Ryzen 9000 series processors and accompanying 800 series chipsets. That's a long time in today's PC landscape, but ASUS is not content to maintain the status quo. It has taken the opportunity to release a refreshed series of motherboards, packed with updated specifications, refinements, improved DIY features, and attractive designs.

US buyers are in for a treat, as for a limited time only, ASUS is exclusively releasing its new models via its eShop, so if you've been eyeing off a new ASUS board for your AMD build, you'll gain exclusive early access before the boards are available in retail channels. Additionally, there are motherboard and AIO cooler bundles, as well as discounts on a range of ROG motherboards. There are also up to 1000 $30 Steam codes available with eligible motherboards.

But you'll have to be quick! The promotion runs until March 31, or while stocks last.

Save up to $180 on ASUS select ROG and ProArt motherboard and AIO cooler bundles

The ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X870E GLACIAL is a flagship stunner

The ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X870E GLACIAL is simply one of the most visually stunning motherboards ever built. It's an uncompromising flagship board packed with every conceivable feature.

The 5-inch LCD display is the attention grabber, but that's just the start. Its 24+2+2 phase VRM will power any AM5 CPU with ease, with more overclocking headroom than you'll ever need, both in terms of the CPU and memory, with any type of cooling.

Its connectivity potential is absolutely top class, with dual 10G LAN, 320 MHz WiFi 7, and enough high-speed USB4 and USB 3.x ports to connect all your devices. It supports up to seven M.2 NVMe SSDs and includes an immersive audio solution with an ESS Sabre DAC. Add to that a 64Mb BIOS chip, and this is a board that will run any AM5 CPU now and into the future.

It's the ultimate board for a resplendent white-themed build, and it's a perfect match with ASUS's ROG RUYJIN III ARGB EXTREME WHITE EDITION all-in-one liquid cooler. It too is gorgeous thanks to its 3.5-inch LCD screen, but it's not just attractive, it's built to perform too. The combination of the ROG CROSSHAIR X870E GLACIAL and ROG RYUJIN ARGB EXTREME WHITE EDITION AIO cooler will elevate any PC to showpiece status.

If purchased separately, the MSRP of both would be $1659.98, but until March 31, both can be purchased for $1519.98, a saving of $140.

If you want to be one of the first to own the ROG CROSSHAIR X870E GLACIAL, the board itself is available for $1199.

The ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X870E DARK HERO is built to power a high-end gaming PC

ASUS ROG Hero motherboards are among the most popular models in the ASUS lineup. They sit above the Strix models and inherit all of the ROG DNA and high-end features, but without flagship-tier pricing.

The ROG CROSSHAIR X870E DARK HERO is the refreshed X870E Hero, built for powerful PCs in 2026 and beyond. It's received some very attractive upgrades.

It's packed with connectivity and expansion options, including dual USB4 and front-panel USB 20Gbps with 60W fast-charging support. WiFi 7, 10G, and 5G LAN, and an audio solution complete with ESS Sabre DAC are just a few of the highlights.

Five M.2 slots, two of which support PCIe 5.0, have upgraded heatsinks, making them ready for the demands of the latest high-speed SSDs. Its dark theme makes it easy to blend into a wide variety of build themes.

If you want to be one of the first to own the ROG CROSSHAIR X870E DARK HERO, the board itself is available for $699, but for a limited time, the DARK HERO and ROG RYUJIN III ARGB EXTREME are available as a bundle for $1084, a saving of $60 if both are purchased separately.

Connectivity is critical too, particularly for those with NAS systems and high-speed networks, which is where 10G LAN support is vital. It's joined by 320MHz WiFi 7, dual USB4, and support for up to 256GB of memory. It all blends together with a subtle design, and I personally really like the gold-on-black highlights.

Be among the first to own one of ASUS's affordable new NEO motherboards

The boards mentioned above are new for 2026, and for a limited time, exclusive to the ASUS eShop, but they're not the only models ASUS is rolling out. They are joined by the affordable TUF GAMING X870-PRO W NEO and TUF GAMING B850-PRO WIFI7 NEO.

The ASUS TUF GAMING X870-PRO W NEO delivers a strong core feature set

The ASUS TUF GAMING X870-PRO WIFI7 W NEO is an appealing option if you want a motherboard with a high-end feature set, without the high-end price.

A forward-looking PC must have support for fast memory, all-but-guaranteed support for future CPUs thanks to the 64Mb BIOS, PCIe 5.0 x16, and dual PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots. And, it's a lovely-looking board too!

WiFi 7 and 5G Ethernet, plus USB4 and USB 20Gbps with fast charging support, make it a board packed with high-quality networking and connectivity options, and it comes with ASUS's latest DIY-friendly PCIe and M2 Q-Release mechanisms. The TUF GAMING X870-PRO WIFI7 W NEO is available exclusively at the ASUS eShop for $359. If you're keen on being one of the first owners of this board, this is where to get it.

The ASUS TUF GAMING B850-PRO WIFI7 W NEO is a compelling budget option

As much as we might all lust after a board like the CROSSHAIR X870E GLACIAL, it's going to be out of reach for most buyers. If your budget is in more worldly territory, the TUF GAMING B850-PRO WIFI7 W NEO should appeal to you, especially if you fancy a lovely-looking white-themed PC.

It's built to deliver the essentials a gamer needs for a PC that's built to last, thanks to ASUS's TUF endurance testing and build standards. It's got a capable VRM and cooling, and it comes with a 64MB BIOS ROM, so future AM5 CPUs are sure to be fully supported.

It's got the all-important PCIe 5.0 GPU and SSD support, plus WiFi 7 and 20Gbps USB, meaning your PC is well equipped with the specifications needed to run the fastest graphics cards, SSDs, and networking in 2026 and beyond. The TUF GAMING B850-PRO WIFI7 NEO is available at the ASUS eShop for $269.

Big discounts on select ROG motherboards

The ROG CROSSHAIR X870E EXTREME - Extreme by name and nature

Before the launch of the X870E Glacial, the ROG CROSSHAIR X870E EXTREME was ASUS's flagship X870E motherboard, but even now, it puts nearly every other AMD motherboard to shame thanks to its comprehensive list of features, including its stunning 5-inch LCD display.

We're really impressed by its thoughtful design, which borrows some of the traits of ASUS's BTF motherboards with their hidden connectors. It's designed to help manage your cables for a showpiece build.

It's got the lot. There's high-speed USB front and back, including USB4. 10G LAN, 320MHz WiFi 7, high-end audio with ESS Sabre DAC, and a top spec VRM capable of powering any AMD processor with any type of cooling. There are dual PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and support for up to five M.2 drives. It's a board designed to house the highest spec components money can buy. And... It's black. The ROG CROSSHAIR X870E EXTREME has an MSRP of $999, but while stocks last, you can grab it from the ASUS eShop for $899, a saving of $100.

The ROG CROSSHAIR X870E APEX is a tweakers delight

The ROG CROSSHAIR X870E APEX is the first-ever APEX motherboard for AMD platforms, and it's a very welcome addition to the CROSSHAIR lineup. It's packed with overclocking-focused features, and it's a fantastic option for extracting every last drop of performance from a memory kit or a Ryzen processor, including X3D models.

As you'd expect from a board designed for overclockers, it has a top-spec VRM, but it's a feature-packed board in its own right. It includes dual PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, two high-speed memory slots, five M.2 slots, WiFi 7, 5G LAN, and loads of speedy USB ports, including dual USB4. The ROG CROSSHAIR X870E APEX is currently available at the ASUS eShop for $699, a nice $100 discount from its MSRP. But do be aware that stocks are limited.

The ROG MAXIMUS Z890 APEX is a memory overclocking monster

Intel isn't going anywhere! The ROG MAXIMUS Z890 APEX is purpose-built to extract every last drop of performance from an Intel Core Ultra 200S CPU, and it will be no different with Core Ultra 200 Plus CPUs launching in a few weeks. But APEX boards aren't only built for CPU overclocking. They deliver absolutely top-tier memory overclocking, including the fastest CUDIMM memory kits, which can only be fully unleashed on Intel 800-series motherboards.

APEX boards need no introduction. They are at the forefront of extreme overclocking. They repeatedly achieve world records, and if they can do that with liquid nitrogen, they'll have no problem powering overclocked systems cooled by air or water. The ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z890 APEX is available for a particularly appealing $499, which, until March 31, is a $100 discount.

The ROG STRIX B650E-F GAMING WIFI is perfect for those on a budget

Say hello to the ASUS ROG STRIX B650E-F GAMING WIFI. It's a great way to save some money, while still having the features you'd expect from a high-performance PC with an AMD Ryzen processor.

Thanks to the longevity of the AM5 socket, 600 series motherboards can run Ryzen 9000 processors after a BIOS update, which is easy to perform thanks to the BIOS Flashback feature common to most ASUS motherboards, including the B650E-F Gaming WIFI.

This board offers real bang for your buck. It includes a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for the latest graphics cards, plus a PCIe 5.0 slot for an M.2 SSD (and two more PCIe 4.0 slots). 2.5G LAN and WiFi 6E take care of networking duties, and you also get 20Gbps USB and plenty of USB 3.x ports.

It's a lovely-looking board too, and after a $100 discount, it's just $179 at the ASUS eShop, making it a stellar value option for users looking for a feature-rich, yet highly affordable option for an AMD build.

There are plenty of other hot deals available for a limited time. Whether you're after an Intel or AMD board, or your budget is big or small, there's a discounted model for you.

Grab yourself a $30 Steam code with select ASUS AMD and Intel motherboards

Who doesn't love to add to their Steam library for free? For a limited time, ASUS is offering buyers of a range of motherboards a $30 steam code for use with any game on Steam. Do you fancy a classic? Or are you content to hold onto it while you wait for one of 2026's big up-and -comers? Grand Theft Auto 6, we're looking at you.

ASUS is offering the $30 code with the purchase of 12 of its most popular models. These include select ROG and TUF models, and Intel fans aren't left out either, as some Z890 models are eligible too.

On the AMD side, the $30 code is available with the ultra-premium ROG CROSSHAIR X870E EXTREME and overclocking favourite ROG CROSSHAIR X870E APEX. Then there are the ROG STRIX X870E-E, X870E-H, and X870-A. The affordable TUF GAMING X870E-PLUS WIFI and X870-PLUS WIFI are both eligible too.

Over on the Intel side of the fence, the ROG MAXIMUS Z890 Extreme and ROG MAXIMUS Z890 APEX are eligible, as are the ROG STRIX Z890-A and Z890-H. The TUF GAMING Z890-PLUS WiFi is available for $50 off its MSRP of $269, making it an appealing option for an affordable Intel build, especially when you factor in the $30 Steam code.

This offer is limited to 1000 redemptions, and once they're gone, they're gone. Check the landing page for the terms and conditions of the $30 Steam code offer. It all ends on March 31. So, if you fancy being one of the first to own one of the new ASUS refresh boards, you want an AIO cooler with your board, or you want a discount on one of ASUS's popular motherboard models, you'll need to be quick, as stocks are limited.