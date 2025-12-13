ASUS ROG Valorant Tournament 2025 includes Giveaways, Steam Bundles, and Fantastic Deals

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from Newegg and other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is presenting a single-day, winner-take-all Valorant tournament with $20,000 on the line that will see some of the biggest names in competitive esports go head-to-head live on Twitch, hosted by SoaR. With four teams set to battle it out on December 15 alongside popular streamers and casters presenting all of the action, this unmissable one-day-only tournament will also include live on-stream and social giveaways, where lucky viewers will win some incredible ASUS ROG gear, including an ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti.

And with Valorant being a competitive shooter all about skill and reacting to moment-to-moment changes on the battlefield, ASUS is also partnering with retailer Newegg for some fantastic deals for PC gamers to help celebrate all of the intense action that will unfold during the ASUS ROG Valorant Tournament 2025. With incredible deals on ASUS motherboards and gaming gear, you'll be able to level up and power your PC gaming or kickstart your gaming journey as we head into 2026.

ASUS ROG Valorant Tournament 2025 - Everything You Need to Know

The ASUS ROG Valorant Tournament 2025 is set to stream live on Twitch on December 15th starting at 4PM EST, hosted by SoaR and presented by ASUS ROG. Four invited teams will compete in a single-elimination, best-of-3 tournament, where the winner will take all, the grand prize of $20,000. Four of Valorant's most competitive and electrifying teams will battle it out on the day: FURIA, ENVY (playing under the name RANKERS), QoR, and WAD, featuring T1 players gmD, Derrek, Boni, Recoil, and alvinboy.

All of the action will be streamed live with celebrated casters and Valorant experts ETHOS, RIV, and VANSILLI. Alan "ETHOS" Rua, a former pro player, will be on hand to deliver analysis and dispense his in-game knowledge as each round kicks off. Rivington "RIV" Bruce Bisland II has been active in the Valorant scene since the game entered beta and is an entertaining presence who is also an expert in all things Riot Games. And, finally, Alex "Vansilli" Nguyen, a veteran Valorant Masters commentator and analyst, will be on hand.

Win ASUS ROG Gaming Gear During the Livestream and on Social Media

As one of the premier names in all things PC gaming, ASUS ROG is renowned for creating high-performance gear with stunning aesthetics. And when it comes to Valorant, a game that not only demands blisteringly fast performance with triple-digit frame rates, but also audio hardware that lives up to its dynamic sound design, alongside responsive input gear, ASUS ROG hardware is built to deliver the ultimate competitive gaming experience and give you the competitive edge the moment your boots hit the ground.

During the ASUS ROG Valorant Tournament 2025, viewers will have the chance to win some very cool ROG gear after each game, with an additional GeForce RTX giveaway on social media.

After Game 1, Twitch viewers will have the chance to win a ROG Pelta Gaming Headset. With its ROG Titanium-Plated Diaphragm Drivers and Super-Wideband Boom Microphone, this is the perfect headset for hearing everything from distant fire to footsteps creeping up behind you, whilst offering crisp, clear voice chat so you can keep up with your teammates. The lightweight and comfortable ROG Pelta Gaming Headset also features ROG SpeedNova wireless technology and tri-mode connectivity, with multi-platform compatibility so you can get the most from your gaming, whether on PC, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch.

After Game 2, you'll be able to unlock the ultimate in control with the award-winning combo, the ROG Strix Scope II Wireless Keyboard and the ROG Keris II Origin Gaming Mouse. With its NX Snow linear switches, tri-mode connectivity, and multiple layers of sound-dampening, you're looking at a fully customizable keyboard built for PC gaming. And weighing in at a lightweight 65 grams with a stylish RGB-lit design, the ROG Keris II Origin Gaming Mouse is powered by the impressive 42,000 DPI ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor that can accurately track each flick even on glass.

After Game 3, the incredible ROG Strix OLED XG32UCDS Gaming Monitor, a 32-inch 4K 165 Hz OLED display with a blazingly fast 0.03ms response time, DisplayHDR 400 True Black compliance, and true 10-bit color with 99% DCI-P3 accuracy, will be given away. And for competitive gamers, it also features ROG Gaming AI technology, including Dynamic Crosshair, Shadow Boost, and dynamic display adjustment that adjusts settings by detecting what's on-screen. So when you're gaming, your immersion is taken to the next level.

Finally, and certainly not least, over on social media, Valorant fans will have their chance to win the powerful ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, powered by RTX Blackwell and featuring the latest in AI rendering technology, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation. And when it comes to Valorant, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will deliver 100+ FPS at 1080p or 1440p, with the lowest possible latency thanks to NVIDIA Reflex.

'Game on Us' and 'Build Incredible Memories' with up to $50 in Steam Codes with these Motherboard and PCDIY Bundle Deals

As part of the ASUS ROG Valorant Tournament 2025, ASUS has partnered with retailer Newegg to offer some incredible deals for those looking to build a powerhouse PC gaming rig or upgrade their existing setup.

And you'll be able to jump straight into the action when you buy a selected ASUS TUF Gaming or ROG X870, X870E, or Z890 motherboard, with a $30 Steam code you can use to pick up that interactive experience you've been keeping an eye on. This special ASUS Motherboard Holiday Promotion, ending on December 31, also includes massive savings.

ASUS's motherboards include powerful overclocking capabilities for the latest AMD Ryzen processors, such as the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, as well as the latest Intel Core Ultra chips, such as the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K. All ASUS TUF Gaming and ROG motherboards feature cutting-edge technology, premium power delivery, fast networking, hi-res audio, and support for the latest GeForce RTX 50 Series and Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards, as well as high-speed DDR5 memory kits.

For AMD Ryzen 9000 Series gamers, you can get 35% off the impressive ASUS ROG STRIX X870E-H GAMING WIFI7 which includes exclusive AI features, PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for the latest GPUs, dual USB4 Type-C ports, premium thermals for OC action, and DIY-friendly features. For those putting together a new Ryzen build and are looking for incredible value, you can get 23% off the ASUS TUF GAMING X870-PLUS WIFI, where military-grade components meets support for DDR5-8000+, USB4, WiFi 7, dynamic OC technologies, and support for the latest PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs.

For Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) gamers, you can get an incredible 42% off the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z890 HERO, which is essentially the god-tier motherboard that offers the best of everything. Extreme power, extreme performance, advanced AI capabilities, and unmatched cooling and expansion options. For something a little more down to earth and perfect for all-white builds, you can get 32% off the stylish ASUS ROG STRIX Z890-A GAMING WIFI motherboard. With its robust power solution and support for the latest technologies like WiFi 7, Thunderbolt 4, and PCIe Gen5, you've also got the same EZ PC DIY features that make installing components and hardware a simple tool-free experience.

Head here to check out ASUS's full motherboard range, available now on Newegg.

The deals don't stop there: ASUS is also celebrating the PC DIY spirit with its Holiday Promotion. ASUS PC DIY product bundles pair powerful ASUS ROG and TUF gaming motherboards and graphics cards with AIO coolers, power supplies, and cases. In addition to fantastic deals on hardware, to help sweeten the deal, ASUS x Newegg PC DIY Bundles include a $50 Steam Code.

Some examples of fantastic bundles include the ROG CROSSHAIR X870E EXTREME motherboard and the ROG RYUO IV SLC 360 ARGB cooler, the ROG MAXIMUS Z890 APEX motherboard and the impressive ROG STRIX HELIOS II GX601S WHITE case, or the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7 OC Edition graphics card and ROG Thor 1000W Platinum III power supply.

For those looking to build a new rig, choosing the correct motherboard, graphics card, cooler, power supply, and case can often feel overwhelming, but with the award-winning range of ASUS gear, you can't go wrong. Pick a qualifying motherboard or graphics card, and then pair that with an additional component (AIO cooler, power supply, or case), and you'll get a $50 Steam code to pick up any of the latest PC games like Arc Raiders, Battlefield 6, or even pre-order one of 2026's biggest titles like Resident Evil Requiem or Forza Horizon 6.

That said, after watching all of the action during the ASUS ROG Valorant Tournament 2025, you'll probably want to jump into a couple of rounds of Valorant to flex that new desktop gaming PC.