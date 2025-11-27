GIGABYTE Black Friday 2025 Deals - Save Big on Ryzen Motherboards and the Aero X16 Laptop

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

With GIGABYTE's Black Friday Deals underway, if you're looking to upgrade your PC, put together a budget gaming build that won't compromise on performance and robust features, or simply looking for an all-in-one laptop that can handle the latest games as well as AI and creator workloads, then you've come to the right place.

When it comes to GIGABYTE's Ryzen motherboard range, one thing is true. No matter the model, you're looking at stable and reliable power delivery, features that take full advantage of the chipset's capabilities, and a physical design built to make the DIY process as smooth, hassle-free, and intuitive as possible. As part of GIGABYTE's Black Friday Deals, we're going to go through the best AMD AM4 and AM5 deals for PC gaming.

And for those looking for an all-in-one solution and a portable performer, there's a fantastic deal to be had on the lightweight and compact GIGABYTE AERO X16 - which features a GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card alongside an AMD Ryzen AI processor built for the AI era of computing. Plus, it's got a vibrant 16-inch IPS WQGXA (2560x1600) display built for gaming and creator workflows.

Ryzen AM4 Motherboards: Still Going Strong, and More Affordable Than Ever

AMD's philosophy of supporting chipsets across multiple generations of its Ryzen CPU hardware has been a godsend for the PC community, as it opens the door to upgrading and staying up to date with the latest technology for years. And for gamers, not having to buy every single component all over again just to play Battlefield 6 or ARC Raiders is one of those consumer-first decisions you love to see. AMD's AM4 platform, socket, and chipset support Ryzen 5000, 4000, and 3000 Series processors, with Ryzen 5000 CPUs still offering great value for budget-conscious buyers.

The GIGABYTE B550M DS3H AC R2 motherboard for AM4 falls under the company's Ultra Durable range and is packed with features and connectivity. Built for AMD Ryzen processors, in addition to 4 DIMM slots for memory, you've got two M.2 slots for SSDs (PCIe 4.0 and 3.0), full-length PCIe slots (including PCIe 4.0 x 16 and PCIe 3.0 x 16), four USB 3.2 ports, in-built Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, Gigabit LAN, and high-end audio. The GIGABYTE B550M DS3H AC R2 gets its Ultra Durable name from its robust 5+3-phase pure digital PWM power design, which includes Low RDS(on) MOSFETs for optimized performance that runs cooler, too.

In addition, all fan headers include Over-Current Protection (OCP), precision controls, premium pin connectors, and reinforced brackets. Throw in GIGABYTE's BIOS interface, which includes an Easy Mode built for everyone and smart Q-Flash Plus updating, and this is one affordable motherboard deal you don't want to miss. The GIGABYTE B550M DS3H AC R2 is available on Amazon for only $74.99, a massive 42% off its $129.99 price.

It's no secret that the GIGABYTE B550 GAMING X V2 motherboard is built for PC gaming; that much is evident by the name. But what does this mean? Well, it means you're getting an Ultra Durable reinforced PCIe 4.0 x 16 slot for your GPU, as well as enough PCIe bandwidth to get the most out of PCIe Gen4 storage speeds. It also means a more robust 10+3-phase Digital Twin Power Design with Low RDS(on) MOSFETs, with a large heatsink and I/O shield to ensure your rig, devices, and hardware get the power they need, keeping you gaming without interruptions. And you've still got fantastic connectivity, USB, USB Type-C support via a header, Ethernet, and audio. The GIGABYTE B550 GAMING X V2 even includes PS/2 and DVI ports to support multiple generations of hardware. As part of GIGABYTE's Black Friday Deals, you can pick this one up at Amazon for only $85.99, 34% off its $129.99 price.

AORUS Elite AM5 Motherboard Deals: Next-Gen Features, Fantastic Prices

AMD's AM5 platform, socket, and chipset support Ryzen 9000, 8000, and 7000 Series processors, including the current PC gaming champ, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. With the new B85 and X870 chipsets, AM5 also ushers in the era of PCIe 5.0 speeds for GPUs and SSD storage, as well as USB4 (in select models), Wi-Fi 7, and the latest DDR5 memory technology that can push speeds of 8,200 MT/s on GIGABYTE's flagship AORUS models.

GIGABYTE's AORUS range of motherboards is all about delivering premium performance that gets the most out of any CPU, GPU, SSD, or memory you install. So even though the B850-powered GIGABYTE B850 AORUS ELITE WIFI7 motherboard falls under the mid-range category, everything about it lives up to its Elite naming. The PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for your GPU includes the company's one-piece stainless-steel PCIe UD Slot technology built for the most powerful (and heavy) GeForce RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 cards on the market.

In addition to PCIe 5.0 support for graphics cards, there's also a PCIe 5.0 M.2 Slot to tap into the full speed of today's most advanced SSDs. Throw in a whopping 11 USB ports on the I/O panel (with USB-C 20Gb/s for the front), high-speed Wi-Fi 7, 2.5 GbE LAN, and HD Audio, and you're looking at one stacked motherboard. And its stylish design includes several DIY-Friendly innovations for tool-free installation, robust power delivery, and cooling. Plus a one-click X3D Turbo Mode that can boost gaming performance by up to 18%. The GIGABYTE B850 AORUS ELITE WIFI7 motherboard is currently on sale at Amazon for $179.99, down from $254.99.

For those looking to unlock the full potential of their Ryzen processor and DDR5 memory, look no further than the impressive GIGABYTE X870 AORUS ELITE WIFI7. We're talking dual 40 Gb/s USB4 Type-C ports, Wi-Fi 7, 2.5 GbE LAN, support for three PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs, and PCIe 5.0 x16 for the GPU. And all of this is backed by a cutting-edge 16+2+2 Twin Digital VRM Design on a six-layer PCB with premium components. This motherboard also takes hassle-free assembly to a new level, thanks to GIGABYTE's EZ-Latch Designs and EZ Debug Zone. Aesthetically, it also looks stunning thanks to the premium thermal armor that includes advanced Thermal Guards for the M.2 slots. And best of all, it's built for overclocking, with one-click AI-powered performance boosts available in a matter of seconds, backed by multiple over-temperature and over-current safeguards. As part of GIGABYTE's Black Friday Deals, you can pick this one up at Amazon for only $219.99, 31% off its $319.99 price.

A Power 16-inch GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop that's Also Built for AI

Even with its vibrant, fast 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) 165 Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI CPU, and GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU, the GIGABYTE AERO X16 is still a lightweight, compact laptop. Weighing in at only 1.9kg and 16.75mm thin, the 92% screen-to-body ratio delivers a stylish-looking laptop backed up with premium features. The WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling, with dual 12V fans, ensures the GeForce RTX 5060 GPU is efficiently cooled even during the most demanding moments. And with DLSS 4 and Mx-Q, you can experience Battlefield 6, DOOM: The Dark Ages, ARC Raiders, and more, with performance and image fidelity enhanced by AI.

Pair this with the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, which includes integrated Radeon graphics, and you're also looking at a Copilot+ PC with advanced hardware built for both AI and creator workloads. Thanks to Ryzen's onboard NPU and cutting-edge RTX Blackwell technologies, the GIGABYTE AERO X16 also comes equipped with GIGABYTE's new GiMATE assistant, which offers instant access to system information, performance optimization, and even image generation via a simple, natural-language interface. Designed to be taken on the go, this powerful laptop offers up to 14 hours of battery life for productivity, with several hours available after a quick 30-minute charge.

The GIGABYTE AERO X16, in stylish Space Gray, is currently available at its lowest price to date on Amazon for only $1,099.99, down from $1,449.99. This model also comes equipped with 16GB of fast DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD for storage.