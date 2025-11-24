Cooler Master's 2025 Black Friday Deals - Fantastic Deals on Coolers, Fans, Cases, and More

Calling all builders, Cooler Master's Black Friday Deals include all of the essentials you need to save big on your next upgrade or rig.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from Newegg and other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

Cooler Master's range of cases, fans, coolers, and other PC hardware covers all of the essentials when it comes to putting together a new rig - and it's been one of those go-to names for many, including us, for decades. And with Cooler Master's Black Friday Deals now underway, if you're building a new PC, upgrading an existing rig, or looking to level up your machine's thermal performance, you've come to the right place.

Whether you're looking to one-up the upcoming Steam Machine by building a powerful, compact rig with the MasterBox NR200 Mini-ITX case housing up to a triple-slot GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics card, or looking to cool that new Ryzen 7 9800X3D with one of Cooler Master's Elite Liquid Series AIO liquid coolers, you can save up to 68% on over two dozen pieces of gear. With everything from fans to peripherals like the MK770 Hybrid Wireless Keyboard, these Black Friday Deals are tailor-made for PC gamers, builders, enthusiasts, and bargain hunters.

Running from November 25 through to December 1, there's a lot to get through, so let's dig in.

Big Savings on Cooler Master's Mini-ITX, MasterBox, and Flagship Cases

Compact Mini-ITX builds are becoming increasingly popular because they take up considerably less space while still supporting high-end PC hardware. That's especially true in the case of Cooler Master's MasterBox range of Mini-ITX cases, which add easy, tool-free access and simple installation on top of premium cooling potential and the ability to slot in a triple slot GPU - like, say, a powerful GeForce RTX 5080 or Radeon RX 9070 XT to play Battlefield 6 or ARC Raider at 100+ FPS in 4K.

16 16

VIEW GALLERY - 16 IMAGES

Cooler Master's MasterBox NR200 Mini-ITX case probably needs no introduction for those looking at SFF-Ready hardware and compact PCs. With 360-degree access to simplify the build process, fantastic airflow, and support for a wide range of air and AIO liquid-cooling options (including a top-mounted 280mm radiator), it's on sale at Amazon for $59.99, 33% off its original price of $89.99. As the name suggests, the MasterBox NR200P V2 is the follow-up to the original, optimized for GPU performance (with vertical mounting) in a compact 18.25L design with a USB 3.2 Type-C port in the I/O panel. This one is available at Amazon for $94.99, 21% off its $119.99 price.

16 16

For those wanting to build a high-end Mini-ITX rig that's 'ready to go,' there's the NR200P MAX V2. This premium case includes a pre-installed ATX 3.0 PSU with a 12VHPWR cable, a CPU AIO cooler with a 280mm radiator, and two pre-installed SickleFlow PWM 140mm fans. With cooling and power sorted, the NR200P MAX V2 is on sale for $369.99, down from its $399.99 MSRP. Taking it one step further, the NR2 Pro Mini-ITX Full System with a GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, and 32GB of DDR5 memory is also on sale as part of Cooler Master's Black Friday Deals.

16 16

For those putting together a standard full-sized rig, there are also great deals on the MasterBox TD500 Mesh V2 case, available in Black and White. The stylish polygonal mesh design includes three pre-installed CF120 ARGB fans, a feature-packed I/O panel, and support for a wide range of cooling with an included ARGB and Fan hub to simplify the building process. The MasterBox TD500 Mesh V2 Black Edition is 18% off and on sale at Amazon for $89.99, while the TD500 Mesh V2 White Edition is 35% off and on sale for $71.99, both discounted from their original $109.99 price. And for those wanting the absolute best of the best, the stylish, massive, and multi-chamber HAF 700 EVO case is also on sale at Amazon for $321.99, 36% off its $499.99 price.

An AIO Cooler to Suit Every Budget and Build

Cooler Master's range of AIO coolers is as diverse as it is impressive, with models to suit different builds, budgets, and styles.

16 16

Built for high-end AMD Ryzen and Intel Core CPUs, the MasterLiquid ML360 Elite AIO Liquid Cooler features a dual-chamber, customizable pump, advanced fans, and 400mm of tubing to support effortless installation and orientation. With thermal performance that backs up its minimal, stylish design, this cooler is on sale at Newegg for $48.99, 26% off its original price of $66.99.

16 16

For those looking for an affordable, reliable, and stylish cooler for their entry-level,mid-range, or high-end AMD or Intel CPU, look no further than the MasterLiquid Core II Series. With its upgraded dual-chamber pump, stylish infinity mirror design, ARGB lighting, and 5-year warranty, you can save big on all 240mm and 360mm radiator models. MasterLiquid Core II 240 Black and MasterLiquid Core II 240 White are both on sale at Amazon for $54.99, 35% off their $84.99 price. Likewise, the MasterLiquid Core II 360 Black and MasterLiquid Core II 360 White are both on sale at Amazon, for under $60 and up to 42% off.

16 16

The original MasterLiquid 360L Core ARGB 360 is also on sale, featuring a clean, minimal design that houses premium components, including a dual-chamber pump with a redesigned copper base for enhanced cooling performance. The MasterLiquid 360L Core Black is on sale at Amazon for $84.99, 15% off its $99.99 price, and the MasterLiquid 360L Core White is 20% off and on sale at Amazon for $79.99.

16 16

Okay, if you're after a customizable, premium AIO cooler with stylish options for displaying real-time system information, as well as cutting-edge technology including a patented dual-chamber design and a low-profile pump, there's the MasterLiquid Atmos II Series. Throw in Cooler Master's innovative SickleFlow Edge ARGB fans and your choice of pump covers, and there's an Atmos II to suit every build. The MasterLiquid Atmos II Pixel LED features a stylish Pixel LED display on the pump and is on sale at Amazon for $184.99, 16% off its $219.99 price. With its more traditional display, the MasterLiquid Atmos II LCD is also on sale for $184.99. Finally, there's the unique MasterLiquid Atmos II VRM Fan, which includes a fan on the pump to cool your motherboard's VRM and other key components by up to 10 degrees. This impressive cooler is on sale at Amazon for $134.99, 16% off its $169.99 price.

16 16

Rounding out the AIO cooler savings, there are also a couple more great ATMOS, including the minimal, RGB-free MasterLiquid ATMOS Stealth Series. With the company's latest Mobius 120 Black fans and a patented dual-chamber design that allows for 3D printed covers for limitless customization, this is one for those who love a little bit of minimal style. The MasterLiquid 360 ATMOS Stealth is on sale at Amazon for $99.99, 26% off its $134.99 price, while the more compact MasterLiquid 240 ATMOS White, which ditches the all-black Stealth look for Sickleflow 120 Edge fans, is also on sale at Amazon for $89.99, 30% off its $129.99 price.

Impressive Savings on CPU Air Coolers and Fans

Although liquid coolers for CPUs are seemingly the go-to choice in the era of cases with tempered glass panels and panoramic views, there's still an argument to be made for the traditional air-cooler. And with that, here's a look at some of Cooler Master's Black Friday Deals covering air coolers and fans.

16 16

The Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition CPU Air Cooler delivers exceptional cooling performance for both AMD Ryzen and Intel Core processors, thanks to its four heatpipes, copper base, and powerful SickleFlow Edge 120 Fan. And you're looking at a fantastic deal on this cooler, it's on sale at Amazon for $17.99, a massive 49%% off its $34.99 price. And for those putting together an all-white rig, the Hyper 212 Halo White, with its ring-shaped Halo fan, is 29% off at Amazon and available for $24.99.

16 16

When building a new rig, it always feels like you need to pick up a couple of fans. And if you're all about RGB, MasterFan MF120 Lite Series offers optimal airflow and stability in the popular 120mm size. The MF120 Lite ARGB 3-Pack is on sale at Amazon for $22.99, 30% off its $32.99 price.

16 16

Cooler Master's SickleFlow Edge Series features multiple fans in a single frame, simplifying both installation and cable management. With powerful loop-dynamic bearing fans and lightweight builds, Cooler Master's Black Friday Deals offer fantastic savings on 240mm (dual-fan) and 360mm (triple-fan) models. SickleFlow Edge 240 ARGB in Black is 56% off and on sale at Amazon for $19.99, while the SickleFlow Edge 240 ARGB White Edition is 33% off and on sale for $29.99. The larger SickleFlow Edge 360 ARGB in Black and the SickleFlow Edge 360 ARGB White Edition are both 54% off and on sale at Amazon for $29.99 each.

Power Supplies, Accessories, and a Powerful Tool for Creators and Streamers

Cooler Master's Black Friday Deals cover the company's broad and diverse range of impressive hardware, so let's take a look at some of the other deals covering everything from headsets to keyboards, GPU mounting kits, and more.

16 16

If you're putting together a compact mid-range or even enthusiast built with a GeForce RTX 5070 or a Radeon RX 9070, and are eyeing one of the Mini-ITX cases like the MasterBox NR200 covered earlier, then an 850W ATX 3.1 SFX power supply is probably the sweet spot. And with that, Cooler Master's V SFX Gold 850 ATX 3.1 and V SFX Gold 850W ATX 3.1 White Edition are definitely ones to consider. It has 80 PLUS Gold certification, 100% Japanese capacitors, and modular cabling, including a 90-degree 12V-2x6 cable for modern GPUs. Both the V SFX Gold 850 ATX 3.1 (Black) and V SFX Gold 850 ATX 3.1 (White) are available at Amazon for $139.99, 18% off their $169.99 price.

16 16

For those looking for a premium, durable, and versatile vertical GPU mount that supports m-ATX and ATX cases, the PCIe 4.0 Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit V3 in White is on sale at Amazon for $39.99, a massive 20% off its $49.99 price.

16 16

As part of Cooler Master's Black Friday Deals, you can save big on the company's impressive range of PC gaming peripherals like the MK770 Hybrid Wireless Keyboard. With tri-mode connectivity (USB, low-latency wireless, and Bluetooth), Kailh Box V2 Switches, Gasket mounting, and multiple layers of dampening, this is a stylish keyboard all about PC gaming performance. The MK770 Hybrid Wireless (Space Grey) model is on sale at Amazon for $37.99, a massive 68% off its $119.99 price, while the vibrant and colorful MK770 Hybrid Wireless (Macaron) is 65% off at $41.99. On the audio front, the CH351 Wireless Gaming Headset with low-latency wireless and Bluetooth support and powerful 50mm drivers is also on sale. The CH351 Wireless Gaming Headset in Black is on sale at Amazon for $59.99, 33% off its $89.99 price.

16 16

The final deal covers something a little different: the MasterHUB Creator Kit - a modular system of customizable open-source controls designed to optimize and unlock creative workflows. And with a wide range of software and app support, plugins to download, as well as expansion options for even more tactile controls, it's a one-of-a-kind piece of hardware. And best of all, the MasterHUB Creator Kit is on sale at Amazon for $199.99, 50% off its original price of $399.99.