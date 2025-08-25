GIGABYTE Intel Gamer Day Deals - Big Discounts on Gaming Laptops and Motherboards

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

GIGABYTE's line-up of high-performance AORUS products, alongside its GAMING and EAGLE range, has become a staple in the PC gaming space for good reason. Whether it's something aimed at enthusiasts, overclockers, or those looking to push triple-digit performance in games like DOOM: The Dark Ages or the upcoming Battlefield 6, no matter the product, you're getting impressive features, custom tools, optimization, and robust build quality you can trust.

GIGABYTE's Intel Gamer Day deals are running from August 25 through to September 7. If you're building a new gaming PC with one of the latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) or looking to get the most out of a 12th or 13th Gen Intel Core processor, you've got some fantastic deals on GIGABYTE's AORUS and EAGLE motherboards. And if you're in the market for a portable, versatile, on-the-go gaming, creativity, entertainment, and AI-powered all-in-one device, there are also some great deals covering GIGABYTE's AORUS and GAMING range of laptops.

Premium Performance with Z890 AORUS and Z790 AORUS Elite Motherboards

GIGABYTE's AORUS range of motherboards is all about delivering performance and getting the most out of whatever hardware you decide to pair it with - whether that's a high-end CPU, GPU, or M.2 SSD. In addition to this, you have expanded connectivity options that include high-speed WiFi, Ethernet, USB, and audio, backed up by robust power delivery and thermal performance.

With the latest Z890 chipset for Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), including the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K, the Z890 AORUS ELITE WIFI7 is built to deliver cutting-edge overclocking performance with hassle-free DIY-Friendly features in an advanced full-metal thermal design that looks sleek. As part of GIGABYTE's Intel Gamer Day deals, you can save $90 off the MSRP and pick this up for only $199.99. It's an incredible deal once you factor in features like the premium Twin Digital VRM Design for power delivery, PCIe 5.0 M.2 storage support, and DDR5 overclocking support up to a whopping 9,200 MT/s, thanks to GIGABYTE's exclusive AI-enhanced 'D5 Bionic Corsa' overclocking technology.

The Z890 AORUS ELITE WIFI7 also features AI-powered one-click overclocking that automatically analyzes your system's capabilities and tunes it for peak performance. This also applies to boosting AI performance by up to 11%. And no matter the OC action, memory, CPU, or AI, you've got peace of mind thanks to multiple over-temperature and over-current safeguards. Throw in Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 7, 2.5GbE LAN, Audiophile-grade hardware, ultra-durable power connectors, PCIe slots, and a tool-free DIY EZ design, and you're looking at a fantastic Intel Gamer Day deal.

For those with an older but still built-for-gaming 13th-Gen or 12th-Gen Intel Core processor, you can also save $60 off the MSRP of the impressive Z790 AORUS ELITE AX motherboard. This one is also packed with connectivity options, ultra-durable components, and a DIY-Friendly EZ design that extends to the tool-free installation of hardware as well as customization and troubleshooting. And you've still got support for overclocking DDR5 memory to 7,600 MT/s with support for the latest PCIe Gen5 graphics cards like the AORUS GeForce RTX 5070 Ti MASTER.

Let Your Gaming Soar with the GIGABYTE Z890 EAGLE WIFI7 Motherboard

Like many of the biggest names in the PC gaming hardware space, GIGABYTE has a wide range of product lines designed to suit the needs of all gamers - especially for those that are looking for great value. Even though the company's AORUS range sits at the top of the peak when it comes to features, going down the chain, so to speak, doesn't mean you're getting an inferior product. Far from it, take the GIGABYTE Z890 EAGLE WIFI7 motherboard as an example. Like its AORUS Z890 counterpart above, it features AI-powered 'D5 Bionic Corsa' overclocking technology to deliver DDR5 speeds of up to 9,200 MT/s.

It also features a Twin Digital VRM Design, support for the latest high-speed PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD storage, a full-metal thermal design, with connectivity that includes 40 Gbps USB4, WiFi 7, 2.5 GbE LAN, and audio built for immersive gaming and blockbuster entertainment experiences. It also includes GIGABYTE's new EZ-Latch system for tool-free DIY-Friendly installation of components. Pair this impressive motherboard with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF desktop processor and a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5070 EAGLE OC GPU, and you'll be gaming at 100+ FPS with ray-tracing, DLSS 4, and AI-enhanced rendering without skipping a beat.

As part of GIGABYTE's Intel Gamer Day deals, you can save $60 off the MSRP and pick this up for only $179.99.

GIGABYTE GAMING A16 Laptops - Affordable AI, On-the-Go GeForce RTX 50 Series Gaming

The portability of a laptop means you can set it up anywhere. And when you've got ample connectivity options like the GIGABYTE GAMING A16 line-up, this can be on a plane, at a table in a coffee shop, on a desk at a library, or even at home connected to an external display, keyboard, and mouse. The GIGABYTE GAMING A16 for 2025 is available as part of Intel Gamer Day deals, featuring the powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor with 10 cores, 16 threads, and a maximum turbo frequency of 4.9 GHz.

Underneath the hood, you'll also find a GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and up to 1TB of storage. Built for gaming, creating, and productivity, you've also got a vibrant 16-inch IPS WUXGA (1920x1200) display with a fast 165 Hz refresh rate and low response times perfect for jumping into a round of Counter-Strike 2 or Apex Legends. And with battery life always something to consider when picking up any laptop, the GIGABYTE GAMING A16 also excels here with up to 14 hours of use on a single charge, with quick charge getting you 50% of the 76Wh battery after only 30 minutes.

The GIGABYTE GAMING A16 is also a looker, with the 'Black Steel' design including a subtle engraved logo on the lid, which is housed on a robust hinge that supports a 180-degree laid-flat orientation. And in addition to lighting up in a cool sci-fi blue color, the redesigned GIGABYTE 'Golden Curve Keyboard' is also one of the best out there, with larger keycaps and a longer travel distance for a responsive and silent experience. With GIGABYTE's Intel Gamer Day deals, you can currently save up to $150 off the price of a GIGABYTE GAMING A16 laptop with two GPU options available - a GeForce RTX 5050 for just $999.99 or a GeForce RTX 5060 for $1099.99.

Big Savings on the Big Screen GIGABYTE AORUS 17 Gaming Laptop

The modern gaming laptop doubles as a productivity device capable of running complex AI workloads, as well as being a tool for creators to edit 4K video or multitask their way around several apps and windows. However, when it comes to laptops designed for productivity, the reverse isn't necessarily true. GIGABYTE's AORUS 17 sits firmly on the gaming side of the spectrum thanks to its large 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display that features a fast 240 Hz refresh rate. With crisp and smooth visuals, alongside TÜV Rheinland's low blue light certification, it delivers immersion and comfort that rivals full-sized desktop rigs.

With GIGABYTE's Intel Gamer Day deals, you can save an impressive $350 off this AORUS 17 that comes equipped with the 14-core, 20-thread 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor and GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. It also includes 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, 1TB of Gen4 M.2 SSD storage, DTS:X Ultra Audio Technology, Thunderbolt 4 with power delivery, an HDMI 2.1, and a mini-DisplayPort port for connecting to an external display, and plenty of USB connectivity. And with the GIGABYTE Control Center app, you can customize performance and fine-tune battery saving modes. This fantastic deal on a premium gaming laptop features impressive cooling with GIGABYTE's WINDFORCE Infinity system, which combines three powerful 12V fans, six built-in heat pipes, and 300 ultra-thin cooling fins for enhanced heat dissipation.