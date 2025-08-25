ASUS Intel Gamer Days Deals - Save on Motherboards and ROG NUCs, Get Battlefield 6

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

ASUS's Intel Gamer Days deals are here, running from August 25 to September 7, offering gamers, AI enthusiasts, creators, and more, fantastic savings on a wide range of products, including the company's industry-leading motherboards and all-in-one ROG NUC systems. For those picking up an Intel Core Ultra Processor (Series 2) and looking for cutting-edge performance, unmatched overclocking capabilities, and expansion options covering high-speed DDR5 memory, NVMe storage, Thunderbolt, USB, and cutting-edge WiFI 7 networking, there's ASUS's flagship ROG MAXIMUS Z890 Series.

With the current Intel Gamer Days deals, you can save up to $100 on this fantastic series of motherboards designed to tap into and unlock the full potential of Intel Core Ultra Series processors for advanced AI workloads, overclocked gaming performance, and creativity. You can also save up to $50 on ASUS's impressive ROG STRIX Z890 Series, including the ROG STRIX Z890-A GAMING WIFI motherboard, which supports blazingly fast DDR5 memory speeds of over 9066 MT/s with AI-enhanced overclocking, cooling, and networking, in a DIY-Friendly design.

To sweeten the deal, you'll also get a free copy of Battlefield 6 with qualifying ROG Intel Products purchased before the Intel Gamer Days deals end on September 7. Plus, there's a copy of Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition available with purchases of qualifying ASUS and ROG Z890 or B860 chipset motherboards before December 31.

No matter if you're looking to build a system to run powerful local AI, play the latest games like the highly anticipated Battlefield 6, ASUS has a motherboard to suit your needs - with the significant savings also covering TUF GAMING, PRIME, and PROART series motherboards. And if you're looking for a unique all-in-one system that doubles as a console-sized gaming rig that offers DLSS 4-powered gaming, ASUS's ROG NUC (2025) with Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and GeForce RTX 5070 graphics is 15% off.

Save Up to $100 on a cutting-edge ROG MAXIMUS Z890 motherboard

The ROG MAXIMUS Z890 Series not only features the robust Republic of Gamers build quality and stylish design that we've grown accustomed to, with the flagship EXTREME model also sporting a full-color 5-inch long LCD screen for imagery and real-time system monitoring. However, the sleek design also includes one of the most cutting-edge power delivery systems seen on motherboards to date, with a 'differential-sensing circuit' for accurately tracking voltages to enhance and simplify overclocking.

All ROG MAXIMUS Z890 Series motherboards, like the ROG MAXIMUS Z890 APEX, which features a cobble-grey surface and light color scheme for those putting together a clean white colored build, come equipped with ASUS AI Intelligence features built for intuitive and advanced overclocking and optimization. ASUS AI Overclocking profiles your CPU and cooling capabilities to provide profiles designed to push your system to its limits. Even for experts who are well-versed in fine-tuning voltages and memory timings, this is an invaluable tool that can be used as a baseline for further tweaking and optimization.

All MAXIMUS boards are built for extreme DDR5 memory overclocking, with models like the ROG MAXIMUS Z890 HERO able to push DDR5 speeds to record heights, and beyond 9066 MT/s. This is thanks to custom and exclusive tech like NitroPath DRAM Technology, which optimizes signal pathways and data transfers between DRAM and the CPU via reinforced DRAM slots at the hardware level. Coupled with AI-powered overclocking tools available in the BIOS, you've not only got impressive memory speeds, but stability, too.

And with dual PCIe 5.0 slots on select models, ROG MAXIMUS Z890 Series motherboards are ready to deliver a level of advanced AI performance that used to be limited to expensive data center and cloud-based systems. And for when you're not tapping into the advanced RTX Blackwell Tensor Cores in a GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU, the NPU Boost feature can overclock the integrated NPU in Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) - boosting performance by up to 24%.

For meeting and exceeding the needs of enthusiasts, advanced AI workloads, gaming, and more, the MAXIMUS Z890 Series also comes equipped with the latest WiFi 7 networking technology, the ability to install and cool multiple high-speed PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD storage, with robust connectivity options that include Thunderbolt 4, multiple fast USB ports with power delivery for external devices, premium audio, Bluetooth, and 5G Ethernet. MAXIMUS motherboards all adhere to ASUS's commitment to DIY-Friendly design by employing tool-free Q-Release, Q-Slide, Q-Latch, and other systems for M.2, PCIe, GPU, and WiFi 7 antenna installation. Plus, the Q-Code systems offer real-time feedback for troubleshooting with the BIOS Q-Dashboard, offering a real-time visual representation of the motherboard and all connections.

Motherboard MSRP Discounted Price Link ROG MAXIMUS Z890 EXTREME $999.99 $899.99 ($100 Off) Amazon ROG MAXIMUS Z890 APEX $719.99 $619.99 ($100 Off) Amazon ROG MAXIMUS Z890 HERO $699.99 $619.99 ($80 Off) Amazon ROG MAXIMUS Z890 HERO BTF $699.99 $619.99 ($80 Off) Amazon

Save Up to $50 on a high-performance ROG STRIX Z890 motherboard

A motherboard is that one component in a PC that connects everything, facilitates communication between the CPU, memory, GPU, networking, and storage, and even serves as the central hub for external devices, like connecting a controller to a USB port before jumping into the galaxy-spanning open-world adventuring of Star Wars Outlaws. For those looking to pair an Intel Core Ultra Processor (Series 2) with a mid-range or enthusiast PCIe Gen5 GPU like the ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition or ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5080, choosing the correct motherboard can make all the difference. This is a roundabout way of saying, look no further than the ROG STRIX Z890 Series.

ASUS's ROG STRIX Z890 Series motherboards all come equipped with exclusive AI technologies that offer one-click cooling, CPU overclocking that takes into account the thermal performance of your system, AI Networking II tools and technologies that optimize networking performance while you're online, as well as a dedicated AI Advisor that lets you explore the capabilities and dig into the features of ASUS motherboards using a GPT-like natural language interface.

Options like the ROG STRIX Z890-H GAMING WIFI can not only push DDR5 memory speeds into the 9 GHz territory, but also include the exclusive BIOS feature called DIMM FIT. This tool analyzes each DDR5 memory module to pinpoint any potential issues while also optimizing performance. DIMM Flex gives enthusiasts and overclockers a new and powerful way to get the most out of their DDR kits. These features are available across the entire range, including the all-white and stylish ROG STRIX Z890-A GAMING WIFI motherboard, which also includes support for the latest high-speed Gen5 SSD storage solutions, next-gen WiFi 7 wireless networking, Thunderbolt 4, and enough USB ports that you'll struggle to find enough devices to fit them all.

In addition to robust power delivery, cutting-edge VRM, and chipset heatsink and cooling, ASUS's fantastic DIY-Friendly design, tools, and software for customization of the ROG STRIX Z890 Series also includes the little things that give you that extra layer of immersion when firing up the latest game - fantastic audio. Even the compact Mini-ITX-ready ROG STRIX Z890-I GAMING WIFI includes a dedicated audio PCB layer with a pro-grade DAC, high-quality audio jacks, and support for Dolby Atmos.

Motherboard MSRP Discounted Price Link ROG STRIX Z890-E GAMING WIFI $499.99 $469.99 ($30 Off) Amazon ROG STRIX Z890-F GAMING WIFI $429.99 $379.99 ($50 Off) Amazon ROG STRIX Z890-I GAMING WIFI $405.00 $355.00 ($50 Off) Amazon ROG STRIX Z890-A GAMING WIFI $399.99 $249.99 ($150 Off) Amazon ROG STRIX Z890-H GAMING WIFI $329.99 $279.99 ($50 Off) Amazon ROG STRIX B860-I GAMING WIFI $219.99 $199.99 ($20 Off) Amazon

Fantastic Deals on ASUS's TUF GAMING, PROART, and PRIME Motherboard Range

ASUS's range of motherboards for Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) extends far beyond its ROG line-up designed for extreme performance, overclocking, gaming, and advanced AI capabilities. The ASUS ProArt Z890 CREATOR WIFI motherboard, with its sleek black-and-gold aesthetic, is built for creators who are after the latest technologies like Thunderbolt 5 and USB4, alongside dual Ethernet and WiFi 7 capabilities for ultra-fast networking. In addition to ASUS's suite of AI tools and DIY-Friendly design, it also comes equipped with three months of Adobe Creative Cloud and ASUS's ProArt Creator Hub for color management.

And for gamers looking for a more affordable option, there's the TUF GAMING B860-PLUS WIFI that supports the latest Gen5 SSD storage options, alongside the latest GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA, and advanced memory overclocking that can push DDR5 speeds to 8,666+ MT/s. During ASUS's Intel Gamer Days deals, you can save big on these TUF GAMING and ProArt motherboards and more.

Motherboard MSRP Discounted Price Link PROART Z890-CREATOR WIFI $489.99 $439.99 ($50 Off) Amazon TUF GAMING Z890-PRO WIFI $289.99 $259.99 ($30 Off) Amazon TUF GAMING Z890-PLUS WIFI $319.99 $209.99 ($110 Off) Amazon Z890 AYW GAMING WIFI W $249.99 $219.99 ($30 Off) Amazon PRIME Z890-P WIFI $249.99 $199.99 ($50 Off) Amazon PRIME Z890M-PLUS WIFI $229.99 $219.99 ($10 Off) Amazon TUF GAMING B860-PLUS WIFI $219.99 $199.99 ($20 Off) Amazon TUF GAMING B860M-PLUS WIFI $209.99 $189.99 ($20 Off) Amazon PRIME B860-PLUS WIFI $179.99 $159.99 ($20 Off) Amazon PRIME B860M-A WIFI-CSM $169.99 $149.99 ($20 Off) Amazon

15% Off the ROG NUC (2025), A Compact Gaming Powerhouse

PC gaming only offers an unprecedented level of customization, versatility, and variety. It also provides access to cutting-edge technologies like NVIDIA's DLSS 4 and RTX suite of technologies that push performance, fidelity, and responsiveness to new heights. In contrast, the console gaming space is more of an off-the-shelf, all-in-one solution that can sit comfortably next to or under a TV. The ROG NUC (2025) presents the best of both worlds by pairing a powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2) with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop graphics in a compact form factor.

As part of ASUS's Intel Gamer Days deals, you can get 15% off (which works out to be around $375) this ROG NUC (2025) with Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with the latest GDDR7 memory, 32GB of DDR5-6400 high-speed system memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. And you get all of this inside a compact 3-liter chassis sporting a sci-fi-inspired futuristic ROG design with customizable RGB lighting and advanced dual vapor chamber cooling for silent performance.

Don't let the size fool you, as when you add connectivity like Thunderbolt 4, the ROG NUC (2025) has more than enough power and ports to support up to five 5K displays. The Intel Core Ultra processor not only includes an integrated NPU and GPU for efficient AI performance and day-to-day productivity, but as an ROG device, you've also got access to in-depth and intuitive overclocking and monitoring tools. Of course, one of the key features of this excellent ROG NUC (2025) deal is that you're getting GeForce RTX 5070 levels of performance enhanced with DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation, and Reflex to get 100+ FPS performance in the latest games with fidelity that makes the PlayStation 5 look past its prime.

Head here to pick up this unmissable 15% off deal on an ROG NUC (2025) with Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU.

Score a Free Copy of Battlefield 6 and Star Wars Outlaws

It's one of the most anticipated games of 2025 and the competitive shooter that has been making headlines in recent weeks. When you buy a qualifying ROG Intel Product at select retailers before ASUS's Intel Gamer Days deals wrap-up on September 7, you'll score a free copy of Battlefield 6. Head here for a list of compatible products and retailers, and details on how to redeem your free copy of Battlefield 6 via Intel's reward program.

The game offers don't stop there, as when you purchase a qualifying ASUS and ROG Z890 or B860 chipset motherboard, you're also eligible to get a free copy of Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition, the first open-world action-adventure set in the iconic universe. This offer ends on December 31, 2025, but as that includes the Intel Gamer Days deals window, think of it as a nice little bonus from a galaxy far, far, away.