ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero - Easy DIY, Cutting-Edge Features, and Next-Level Performance

The motherboard represents the foundation of a modern PC; it houses and connects every component, from CPU to GPU to memory, storage, and even RGB lighting. Putting together a new PC from scratch can go either way, but no one wants to sit there double-checking manuals and diagrams to figure out where each cable belongs. So when you get advanced features and an easy DIY installation process, it's cause for celebration.

ASUS's new ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard, designed for AMD's latest Ryzen 9000 Series and other AM5-compatible chips, is not only feature-packed and chock-full of cutting-edge technology but also designed with DIY and PC builders of all skill levels in mind.

Popular Popular Now: NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU specs leak: 24GB GDDR7 on a 256-bit memory bus

This design philosophy also extends to the firmware and software because AMD knows that great software and a powerful and easy-to-use BIOS make all the difference once everything is up and running. Q-Dashboard alone, which gives you a real-time birds-eye view of the motherboard and all components, is a game changer. But before we dig in, here's a primer on the new X870 and X870E motherboards.

ASUS's powerful line-up of X870 and X870E motherboards for AMD Ryzen systems

AMD's new Ryzen 9000 Series desktop CPUs are the first products to use the company's new Zen 5 CPU architecture. The architecture brings notable efficiency and performance improvements to the table thanks to the single-core and multi-core redesign. Although gaming-focused X3D variants are on the way, the current Ryzen 9000 Series lineup is still an excellent option for creators and PC gamers.

8

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

And with the arrival of AMD's next-gen Ryzen, it's time to usher in new X870 and X870E motherboards.

These new high-end motherboards fully utilize Zen 5's capabilities, from faster DDR5 memory support to PCIe 5.0 as standard for graphics and SSD storage. The new chipset also includes two high-speed USB4 ports, and with more PCIe lanes, X870E and X870 motherboards are the very definition of feature-rich.

Sporting a new design with sleek curves and a powdered finish on the heatsinks, the ROG Crosshair X870E Hero sits at the top of the X870E lineup. With its massive 18+2+2 power solution, support for up to five M.2 SSDs, high-speed Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5Gb, and 2.5Gb Ethernet, and no less than 10 USB ports on the back panel I/O, it's a beast.

Like the entire ASUS X870 and X870E motherboard lineup, the ROG Crosshair X870E Hero is tailor-made for enthusiasts, creators, and overclockers. It features some of the most robust CPU and memory overclocking capabilities ever.

Next-Level DDR5 Speeds with Exclusive NitroPath DRAM Technology

One of the most significant improvements with the new Ryzen 9000 Series outside of the brand-new CPU architecture is the expanded support for faster DDR5 memory kits and profiles. This is excellent stuff, but ASUS took this evolution as an opportunity to go one step further with its flagship ROG Crosshair X870E Hero and ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming Wi-Fi motherboards.

8

This is where NitroPath DRAM Technology enters the picture.

Running the fastest DDR5 memory kits on the market requires more than tweaking timings and power to find the right balance or speed; it also depends on the quality of the underlying hardware.

ASUS's flagship X870E boards feature a brand-new DIMM slot with redesigned gold pins to improve signal integrity. NitroPath DRAM technology increases the clocking headroom to deliver up to 400 MT/s faster DDR5 memory speeds than a conventional DIMM slot. This is the difference between being limited to DDR5-8200 or pushing things to an impressive DDR5-8600. NitroPath DRAM technology is exclusive to ASUS.

Easy M.2 and GPU Installation for the Ultimate DIY Experience

ASUS firmly believes in making the process of building a new PC easy and hassle-free. According to the company, if you can assemble a Lego set or some furniture you picked up from IKEA, you can build a PC. This design philosophy extends beyond easy-to-follow instructions or clearly labeling components and connections. It includes innovations like M.2 Q-Latch, Q-Slide, and the innovative PCIe Q-Release Slim system that lets you swap out a GPU by simply pulling the old one out and popping the new one in.

8

ASUS's new ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard features the company's next-gen M.2 Q-Latch system, which holds any 2280-sized SSD without the need for a screw. And it works both ways; push the latch to remove the drive easily. And with M.2 Q-Slide, the ROG Crosshair X870E Hero accommodates smaller M.2 drives. M.2 Q-Slide is a physical retention bracket that slides and snaps into place, where different grooves on the M.2 backplate represent different SSD sizes.

For the M.2 drive located closest to the CPU, which features a chunkier heatsink, ASUS includes a dedicated M.2 Q-Release button for easy installation and removal. This particular M.2 slot features a different design than others. It is best suited for OS installations and high-demand applications as it connects directly to the CPU, not the chipsets.

8

With GPU sizes increasing dramatically, the days of quickly accessing a latch on the PCIe slot are long gone. The ROG Crosshair X870E Hero presents a new, innovative latch and button-free solution. With PCIe Slot Q-Release Slim, you only need to hold the motherboard and pull the GPU directly outward, and the PCIe slot will automatically release the graphics card. Removing a securely held ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition without trying to reach a button or latch is a game changer.

One-Click Optimization and Powerful Tools

Accessing the motherboard BIOS is crucial to putting together a new PC build. For seasoned PC gamers and enthusiasts, it's the place to fine-tune CPU performance and memory speeds and check overall system and component health. ASUS's BIOS interfaces are some of the most detailed, powerful, and easy to use, including simplified and advanced interfaces, cutting-edge AI tools, and custom features.

8

And the ROG Crosshair X870E Hero takes it all to the next level.

Dynamic OC Switcher: AMD Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) is AMD's tool for optimizing performance and overclocking Ryzen CPUs to deliver faster clock speeds with higher voltages. Dynamic OC Switcher lets you get the best of both worlds: dynamic PBO or custom traditional all-core frequency overclocking, with the ability to switch between the two based on CPU current or temperature.

Core Flex: A powerful tool that lets you control and manipulate power, current, and temperature limits for CPU cores, set thresholds, and even apply profiles for specific applications. ASUS notes that one example Core Flex use would be to have CPU core frequencies gradually decrease as temperatures increase. With independent control over these settings and limits, Core Flex is tailor-made for overclockers looking to push their system to its limit.

AI Overclocking: A one-click solution for overclocking might sound like one of those features that won't give you the best results. With all the parameters, settings, and fine-tuning needed for the best-optimized performance, ASUS has naturally looked to AI to deliver on that 'one-click' promise. AI Overclocking will profile the CPU and cooling and use machine learning to predict values and limits. Best of all, it can be used to dive into more in-depth overclocking with additional tweaks.

8

Q-Dashboard: No matter the PC, navigating the UEFI BIOS can involve deciphering technical jargon to find the right component setting - even when using simplified menus. ASUS's Q-Dashboard is a brilliant addition to the ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard because it presents the physical layout in a birds-eye view so that you can see the motherboard and connected components. Making full use of the switch to a 1920x1080 interface, the Q-Dashboard will show a green light where parts have been detected with direct links to relevant settings and customization screens. Want to check the status of a specific SSD you installed? Find it on the Q-Dashboard and click on it to be taken to the relevant BIOS section.

And it doesn't stop there; with ASUS's Armoury Crate, you can access dedicated and AI-optimized networking, cooling, and more tools. From GameFirst, which enhances the ROG Crosshair X870E Hero's Wi-Fi 7 connection with faster and smarter optimization, through to AI Cooling II stress testing and then optimizing the system for peak performance or silent operation, building a PC with ASUS is easier than ever, and the most advanced it has ever been.

8

Head here for more information on ASUS's new ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard, or here to check out ASUS's full X870 and X870E line-up.