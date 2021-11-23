All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review

Great gaming performance, capacity, and 5 petabytes of endurance for 12 cents per gigabyte make the 4TB WD Red SN700 a must-have.

Published Tue, Nov 23 2021 8:50 AM CST
Rating: 93%Manufacturer: Western Digital (WDS400T1R0C)
Introduction & Drive Details

We thought we had found the best overall value in solid-state storage in the just reviewed Western Digital WD Blue SN570 1TB, but Western Digital's latest has us reconsidering our position on exactly what is currently the best overall value proposition in solid-state storage. Once we got into testing the 4TB WD Red SN700 that is the subject of this review and took a close look at the drive's factory specs, we realized we had an even better value proposition on our hands for a few compelling reasons.

The first and most compelling reason the SN700 4TB is the best value in solid-state storage is its TLC flash array for 12 cents per gigabyte. This drive actually costs less than 4TB QLC SSDs. Amazing. Secondly, is the endurance rating of this capacious SSD. This baby sports a whopping 5.1 petabytes of endurance, or more than 5x better than we see from 4TB QLC SSDs. And because it is TLC, it inherently performs better in almost all real-world use case scenarios. Finally, because this drive has onboard DRAM, it doesn't suffer nearly the same sustained write penalty incurred with DRAMless or QLC SSDs, for that matter.

Anytime we get into M.2 NVMe SSDs at 4TB capacities, there is a premium to be paid based on capacity alone. Not so with the WD Red SN700. For the first time, as far as we can remember, a 4TB model costs LESS than double the price of a 2TB of the same model. Groundbreaking value. Now, 4TB SSDs are a special breed as we see it because with that much capacity on tap, typical gamers/consumers can likely hold ALL of their most often used data and games on a single solid-state device. This is the great appeal of 4TB SSDs.

However, until now, the cheapest we've seen a 4TB TLC NVMe SSD go for is $700. We believe the 4TB SN700's $480 price tag brings 4TB of quality TLC flash within reach of far more DIY PC enthusiasts than ever before, many for the first time. This is the appeal of Western Digital's latest.

Okay, let's dive into this and take a look at its performance by the numbers.

Drive Details

Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 32 IMAGES
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 02 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 03 | TweakTown.comWestern Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 04 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 05 | TweakTown.comWestern Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 06 | TweakTown.com

Jon's Test System Specifications

Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 SSD

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, Anvil, ATTO

CrystalDiskMark

Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 07 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 08 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 09 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 10 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 11 | TweakTown.com

CDM verifies the claimed sequential speeds of 3,400/3,100 to be spot on. Random reads are a bit lower than we are used to seeing. We will see how this translates in our real-world testing scenarios.

Anvil's Storage Utilities

Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 12 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 13 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 14 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 15 | TweakTown.com

Performance equivalent to the 4TB Rocket NVMe, but for roughly $220 less. Outstanding.

ATTO

Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 16 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 17 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 18 | TweakTown.com

Right in there with the best of the Gen3 SSDs when programming 128K sequential data. Sequential 128K read comes in at the bottom of our chart.

Real-World Testing: Transfers, Gaming, PCM10

Transfer Rates

Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 19 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 20 | TweakTown.com

This is real-world, and this is outstanding for a Gen3 SSD. As a matter of fact, this is the best we've seen from a Gen SSD. Excellent.

Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 21 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 22 | TweakTown.com

Consumer tasks are mostly read, and as such, this is where we need to see great performance for a drive to make the cut. This is very good performance for a Gen 3 SSD. The WD Red SN700 is essentially tied with Samsung's 970 Pro, and only 100 MB/s or so separates it from the top Gen3 performer.

Game Level Loading

Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 23 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 24 | TweakTown.com

Gaming is a performance metric that matters to the majority of DIY consumers, especially to the enthusiast crowd that TweakTown caters to. This is one of the reasons we find the WD Red SN700 so appealing. It demonstrates it can load game levels very fast. Look at the drives it is beating, then look at the drives it is within a tenth or two-tenths of a second of. Less than two-tenths of a second from the 980 Pro? Impressive.

PCM10 Storage Tests

PCMark 10 Storage Test is the most advanced and most accurate real-world consumer storage test ever made. There are four different tests you can choose from; we run two of them.

The Full System Drive Benchmark and the Quick System Drive Benchmark. The Full System Drive Benchmark writes 204 GB of data over the duration of the test. The Quick System Drive Benchmark writes 23 GB of data over the duration of the test. These tests directly correlate with mainstream user experience.

PCMark 10 Full System Drive Benchmark

Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 25 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 26 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 27 | TweakTown.com

This particular test writes over 204GB data and covers a broad range of common consumer tasks, including booting Windows 10, file transfers, Adobe and Office applications, and startup times for games including Battlefield V, COD Black Ops 4, and Overwatch. Unlike synthetic numbers, this is comprehensive real-world data which is why we use it to rank SSDs in terms of user experience.

Although taking up residence at the lower-end of our chart, this is actually a good showing for a Gen3 SSD. It's beating the 970 Pro and even some Gen4 SSDs.

PCMark 10 Quick System Drive Benchmark

Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 28 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 29 | TweakTown.com
Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 30 | TweakTown.com

We would like to see a little more here, but again it is beating the 970 Pro, so in reality, it's acceptable for a value SSD.

Final Thoughts

As we see it, the Western Digital WD Red SN700 4TB, although not the best performer by the numbers, does still deliver a nice user experience. It felt snappy as we used it, and we would be hard-pressed to tell the difference between it and more powerful SSDs. So, the performance is plenty good for all but the extreme enthusiast.

It demonstrated that it could load game levels surprisingly well, even better than many Gen4 SSDs, so for gamers, this drive is actually a great choice and is one of the few SSDs that can hold an entire steam library. And then there is endurance. Massive endurance is why Western Digital is marketing the WD Red as a NAS SSD.

Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 31 | TweakTown.com

We rank SSDs in terms of overall user experience (performance where it matters most) as expressed by PCMark 10 storage tests. We want to see a minimum of 4,000 here for a value drive. The SN700 delivers 4,248, again making it respectable for a value SSD.

Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 SSD Review 32 | TweakTown.com

We aren't sure how Western Digital can offer so much for such a low price point, but this is what they are doing. As we stated up front, we believe that the WD Red SN700 4TB is currently the best value proposition in solid-state storage, and as such, it has earned TweakTown's value award with flying colors.

Pros

  • Endurance
  • Game Level Loading
  • Pricing

Cons

  • Light Workloads
Performance

85%

Quality

98%

Features

90%

Value

100%

Overall

93%

The Bottom Line

Capacious, enduring, and fast. We believe the 4TB WD Red SN700 represents today's best overall value in solid state storage.

93%

Western Digital 4TB WD Red SN700 NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 SSD

Jon joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new storage products. Jon became a computer enthusiast when Windows XP launched. He was into water cooling and benching ATI video cards with modded drivers. Jon has been building computers for others for more than 10 years. Jon became a storage enthusiast the day he first booted an Intel X25-M G1 80GB SSD. Look for Jon to bring consumer SSD reviews into the spotlight.

