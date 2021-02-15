All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Sabrent EC-SNVE USB-C Tool-Free SSD Enclosure Review

Sabrent's EC-SNVE USB-C Tool-Free enclosure for SSDs gets put under the spotlight. It's a great way to make an SSD portable.

@TylerBernath
Published Mon, Feb 15 2021 8:06 AM CST
Rating: 96%Manufacturer: Sabrent (EC-SNVE)
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Outside of the popular Rocket NVMe platform, Sabrent dabbles in several accessory lineups intended to make life easier and give a second life to many retired NVMe SSDs in the world.

Sabrent has had a few iterations of the NVMe enclosure until now. In fact, if you use the search function at the top of the site, you will find three separate reviews we have done on these platforms. More recently, Sabrent has outed a new generation of devices that include a few dual-drive media, and a revamp of the extremely popular single drive tool-less enclosure.

Admittedly, Sabrent went all-in on their first-generation enclosure, offering a full aluminum design straight from their XTRM Portable SSD lineup. Things have changed this time, with a total re-design featuring a slimmed-down enclosure that offers heatsinked cooling on a hinged design to keep with the popular tool-free platform.

Support comes from USB-C, supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2 and its 10Gb/s throughput. On the inside, Sabrent says this enclosure is compatible with NVMe and SATA m.2 SSDs.

MSRP comes in at $26.99 for the EC-SNVE with a one-year warranty. Sabrent was also kind enough to give us a promo code for our readers, 11TWEAKT, to get yourself a few bucks off!

Sabrent EC-SNVE USB-C Tool-Free SSD Enclosure Review 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

With packaging, we find box art in line with past Sabrent accessories. Image of the enclosure on the front with the model number bottom right.

Sabrent EC-SNVE USB-C Tool-Free SSD Enclosure Review 03 | TweakTown.com

On the backside, we have finer details such as features and package contents.

Sabrent EC-SNVE USB-C Tool-Free SSD Enclosure Review 04 | TweakTown.com

Unboxing, the enclosure offers a much slimmer design with Sabrent branding on the top and heat sink fins on either side.

Sabrent EC-SNVE USB-C Tool-Free SSD Enclosure Review 05 | TweakTown.com

At the end of the enclosure, we find a simple button that allows access to the inside.

Sabrent EC-SNVE USB-C Tool-Free SSD Enclosure Review 06 | TweakTown.com

I had a spare Gen4 Rocket NVMe, so we threw it in the enclosure for testing.

Sabrent EC-SNVE USB-C Tool-Free SSD Enclosure Review 10 | TweakTown.com

For testing, we ran through CrystalDiskMark several times; our third run is above. As you can see, we picked up 1055 MB/s read and 1015 MB/s write from the enclosure with a 70/30 of 993 MB/s. 4KQ1 topped 38 MB/s reads and 78 MB/s write.

With time things get refined, and the Sabrent EC-SNVE certainly has to be the best low-cost portable SSD enclosure I've had the opportunity to review. It doesn't have the heft or weight of the original aluminum designed the two-piece platform from years back. Still, it does offer a tremendously easy platform for consumers to pop in a new drive and get to work moving data between machines, etc.

In our rather simple testing, the enclosure could easily reach the peaks of 10Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 2, and you don't need a Gen4 Rocket NVMe to do it; any modern NVMe solution should handle it no problem.

Pricing is on point for the enclosure. At $26.99, there's no reason to look anywhere else for something better for your hard-earned dollars; Sabrent has delivered on both with the EC-SNVE.

Tyler's Test System Specifications

Buy at Amazon

Performance

95%

Quality

95%

Features

95%

Value

99%

Overall

96%

The Bottom Line

The Sabrent EC-SNVE is easily the best bang for your buck when it comes down to compatibility, functionality, and performance!

TweakTown award
96%

Sabrent USB 3.1 Aluminum Enclosure for M.2 NVMe SSD (EC-NVME)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$749.99
$749.99$749.99$749.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/14/2021 at 12:25 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.