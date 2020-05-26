Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
addlink S90 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD Review

addlink joins the Gen4 SSD revolution, and here is our full review of the S90 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 drive.

Jon Coulter | May 26, 2020 at 8:55 am CDT - 1 min, 57 secs time to read this page
Rating: 94%Manufacturer: addlinkModel: ad1TBS90M2P
Introduction

addlink is a long-time partner with Phison Electronics, so it is no surprise that they have joined the Gen4 SSD revolution. As a company, addlink has built a reputation for value by offering premium performing SSDs and other mobile memory products for bargain pricing. Their newest SSD, the S90, is just such a product. It is currently among the lowest priced Gen4 SSDs on the market, and it still delivers performance that is equivalent to higher-priced competitors.

The addlink S90 is a bare-bones type of SSD that sans costly features like a heat sink for better pricing. We like this approach for a few reasons. First off, if a large heat sink is not removable, it can interfere with other components. Additionally, many motherboards have built-in M.2 thermal solutions that cannot function with a heat sink integrated onto the SSD. Finally, as we've shown many times, a heat sink is rarely required for throttle free performance.

Like all Gen4 SSDs to this point, addlink's S90 has at its heart a blazing fast Phison E16 controller. Phison's E16 PCIe Gen4 x4 controller is the world's first to deliver 5GB/s sequential performance in the consumer space. As we've stated previously, we believe that if you want to get the most from your current AMD Gen4 enabled platform, you are going to want a Phison E16 powered SSD like addlink's S90.

Gen4 performance at bargain pricing is something we are always excited about, now let's take a close look at the actual numbers.

Drive Details

Performance specs are in-line with what we typically see from any E16 powered SSD. Like we mentioned, the S90 is a drive only bare-bones package. There is no cloning software offered nor an SSD toolbox.

Jon's Test System Specifications

Jon Coulter

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jon Coulter

Jon became a computer enthusiast when Windows XP launched. He was into water cooling and benching ATI video cards with modded drivers. Jon has been building computers for others for more than 10 years. Jon became a storage enthusiast the day he first booted an Intel X25-M G1 80GB SSD. Look for Jon to bring consumer SSD reviews into the spotlight.

