ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics Card Review

ASUS has one of the fastest Radeon RX 5600 XT cards with its ROG STRIX RX 5600 XT.

Introduction

I've reviewed a few AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards so far, but today brings one of the most enthusiast ones I've tested so far -- the ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 5600 XT. ASUS puts on the usual Republic of Gamers (ROG... duh) spin on this custom RX 5600 XT graphics card.

ASUS is offering some great clock speeds with its ROG STRIX RX 5600 XT, with the Navi 10 GPU and its 2304 stream processors clocked at up to 1750MHz boost, while the 6GB of GDDR6 comes at that suped-up 14Gbps spec.

But where ASUS does things a little differently with its ROG STRIX RX 5600 XT, is that the company is pretty much using the same cooler it did on its higher-end ROG STRIX RX 5700 XT. ASUS is using virtually the same cooler and custom PCB design, which means you're getting a card that is capable of pushing much higher clock speeds and stream processors -- on a GPU that is doing less work.

This results in some pretty amazing thermals, with the ASUS ROG STRIX RX 5600 XT performing admirably in my testing. We're looking at under 60C when gaming, with its fans not spinning and thus creating a silent experience for the most part. It also helps that ASUS puts some gorgeous design work into their cards, with the ROG STRIX RX 5600 XT looking fantastic in any gaming PC.

I have taken a look at the the following custom AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards so far:

Pricing & Availability

The ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 5600 XT is available on Amazon for $330, where for comparison the ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER is $450.

Detailed Look

The triple-fan design on the ROG STRIX RX 5600 XT looks mean, and it does a stellar job at keeping the card cool, too.

One of the best backplates on a Radeon RX 5600 XT yet.

From the bottom of the card.

And again, with a closer look at the chunky heat sink on the ASUS ROG STRIX RX 5600 XT.

You will need an 8+6-pin PCIe power connector.

If you don't want those RGB LEDs glowing away, ASUS provides an ON/OFF button for them on the back of the card.