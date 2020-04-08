Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC Review

ASRock splashes the Radeon RX 5600 XT with a kick-ass triple-fan cooler with its Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC.

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 8, 2020 at 09:39 pm CDT - 2 mins, 32 secs reading time for this page
Rating: 91%Manufacturer: ASRockModel: 90-GA1VZZ-00UANF
Introduction

ASRock has sent us over their new Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC graphics card, a custom triple-fan cooled Radeon RX 5600 XT that enters the ever-expanding range of custom Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards. Does ASRock have what it takes to be the best? That's what we're going to find out here today.

After my initial article on AMD's troubled launch on the Radeon RX 5600 XT, I have since reviewed the MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING X and the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE OC. But now we have ASRock with their own take on the custom Navi-based Radeon RX 5600 XT and a triple-fan cooler to boot.

Note: You can update the BIOS on the ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC graphics card to increase the 6GB of GDDR6 up from its stock frequency of 12Gbps, to 14Gbps -- right here.

Detailed Tech Specs

  • Boost Clock: up to 1750MHz
  • Game Clock: 1670MHz
  • Base Clock: 1530MHz
  • GDDR6: 12Gbps (stock)
  • GDDR6: 14Gbps (requires BIOS update)
ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC Review 110 | TweakTown.com

Overview

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC Review 102 | TweakTown.com

ASRock has built an interesting 2.7-slot graphics card with its Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC, rocking a triple-fan cooler and not-so-long backplate that makes me wish ASRock went with a smaller card.

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC Review 103 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC Review 104 | TweakTown.com

The PCB itself is actually quite short, while the heat sink array is absolutely gigantic in comparison.

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC Review 101 | TweakTown.com

The company is using some gorgeous RGB lighting at the top of the card, with ASRock bringing your eyes to the Phantom Gaming branding and PG symbol on the Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC graphics card. I really love the style of these RGBs in my gaming rig.

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC Review 105 | TweakTown.com

The card will be silent during low loads, just like most major graphics cards these days.

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC Review 106 | TweakTown.com

We do love some tweaking here at TweakTown, with ASRock Tweak you can tweak your graphics card while reading TweakTown for the ultimate in tweaking.

Detailed Look

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC Review 217 | TweakTown.com

ASRock has quite the stylish card here with the Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC graphics card, with its triple-fan cooler coming out in force.

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC Review 210 | TweakTown.com

From the back of the card, showing off the small backplate and super-huge heat sink -- and the third fan making an appearance here.

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC Review 213 | TweakTown.com

From the top of the card, we can see it's not quite a 3-slot card -- wiht the heat sink taking up the end of the card. You'll require just a single 8-pin PCIe power connector to get the Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC graphics card up and running.

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC Review 212 | TweakTown.com

Once again from the bottom of the card.

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC Review 214 | TweakTown.com

The single 8-pin PCIe power connector up close.

ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC Review 216 | TweakTown.com

ASRock provides 3 x DP and 1 x HDMI on the Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC graphics card.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

