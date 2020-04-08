ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC Review

Introduction

ASRock has sent us over their new Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC graphics card, a custom triple-fan cooled Radeon RX 5600 XT that enters the ever-expanding range of custom Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards. Does ASRock have what it takes to be the best? That's what we're going to find out here today.

After my initial article on AMD's troubled launch on the Radeon RX 5600 XT, I have since reviewed the MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING X and the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE OC. But now we have ASRock with their own take on the custom Navi-based Radeon RX 5600 XT and a triple-fan cooler to boot.

Note: You can update the BIOS on the ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC graphics card to increase the 6GB of GDDR6 up from its stock frequency of 12Gbps, to 14Gbps -- right here.

Detailed Tech Specs

Boost Clock: up to 1750MHz

Game Clock: 1670MHz

Base Clock: 1530MHz

GDDR6: 12Gbps (stock)

GDDR6: 14Gbps (requires BIOS update)

Overview

ASRock has built an interesting 2.7-slot graphics card with its Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC, rocking a triple-fan cooler and not-so-long backplate that makes me wish ASRock went with a smaller card.

The PCB itself is actually quite short, while the heat sink array is absolutely gigantic in comparison.

The company is using some gorgeous RGB lighting at the top of the card, with ASRock bringing your eyes to the Phantom Gaming branding and PG symbol on the Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC graphics card. I really love the style of these RGBs in my gaming rig.

The card will be silent during low loads, just like most major graphics cards these days.

We do love some tweaking here at TweakTown, with ASRock Tweak you can tweak your graphics card while reading TweakTown for the ultimate in tweaking.

Detailed Look

ASRock has quite the stylish card here with the Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC graphics card, with its triple-fan cooler coming out in force.

From the back of the card, showing off the small backplate and super-huge heat sink -- and the third fan making an appearance here.

From the top of the card, we can see it's not quite a 3-slot card -- wiht the heat sink taking up the end of the card. You'll require just a single 8-pin PCIe power connector to get the Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC graphics card up and running.

Once again from the bottom of the card.

The single 8-pin PCIe power connector up close.

ASRock provides 3 x DP and 1 x HDMI on the Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC graphics card.