TEAM T-Force XTREEM ARGB DDR4-3600 16GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

While many may not even think to look to TEAMGROUP when it comes time for a new set of DDR4, but they are certainly a company worth the time to investigate. They have kept us busy over the years with many varieties of T-Force kits; some wide and tall, some less aggressive and more mainstream, but never have we seen what they have brought forth in this latest addition to the T-Force lineup. With all of the various designs and aesthetic options already available from them, it takes something special to top what they already offer. Still, TEAM came out swinging with this one, and is something well worth your attention!

The whole idea stems around the concept of "what can we do that nobody else has ever tried?" What TEAM came up with is unique, but will likely be knocked off by others, as the idea is that good! What they have done is designed the heat spreaders mostly of plastic, with a section of aluminum on just one side, over the ICs. The thing is, though, this is not like the ADATA idea of milky white plastic with LEDs behind it; it is entirely different! TEAM found a way to make the plastic blue in color, while being shiny, like a mirror, reflecting what is around it. However, blue plastic is not where it stops! As the name of this product eludes to, there are also ARGB LEDs on the PCB, which can be seen through the mirror-like plastic once the kit is powered up.

Of course, being a set of TEAM DDR4, we have high expectations, as all of our other samples were beastly, not just in the way they are designed and built, but in the use of top-tier ICs, and XMP profiles tuned tightly to extract every last drop of performance. In the kit we have in hand today, we seem to have a unicorn of memory! By that, we mean to say that while this is shown on the product page and in all of the literature, good luck finding it in any retail environment at this time. To add to that, we have had this RAM in hand longer than we typically do, and we still do not see this exact kit anywhere, no matter what Google-Fu we used, we found reviews of them, but nothing in the realm of availability on this big blue ball of ours.

The chart above, which we borrowed from the product page, contains the basics you might want to know. It states that these are 288-pin unbuffered DIMM-Non ECC modules that come in 16GB kits. The options for the lineup covers three speeds and what we assume are dual XMP profiles for a couple of them. It appears that the 3200MHz option runs with C16 on XMP 1 and CAS14 on XMP 2, both using 1.35V. The 3600MHz CAS14 at 1.45V is what we have in hand, but there is a C18 option at 1.35V too! Last is a set of 4000MHz DDR4 with its CAS18 profiles, but using just 1.35V for those XMP profiles.

While not the shortest memory we have seen, at just 48.7mm tall, it will fit in many use case scenarios, where kits like the Nighthawk from TEAM will not. Lastly, should you look to TEAM for a set of the XTREEM ARGB, it is backed with a lifetime warranty.

The specific T-Force XTREEM ARGB kit we have is the TF10416G3600HC14CDC01, and due to its rarity, the Amazon link we used takes you to the 3600MHz 18-22-22-42 set, as it is what is available right now! Even so, what we do have should do well in our tests with the XMP profile adjusting this DDR4 to 3600MHZ with 14-15-15-35, command rate dependent on the processor, using 1.45V to ensure the stability of this tightly tuned kit.

While many other companies are left with little choice of ICs to pick from, TEAM stuck with what we are used to, and must have a stockpile of this stuff, because once again they have built this kit with the help of Samsung B-die ICs! Typically with a kit tuned this tight, we do not see much movement when it comes to overclocking options, but for the real story on that, you will have to either wait or jump ahead to the "Test System Details" section. A bit of a spoiler though, we like what we saw there too!

The sad part about all of this, is that TEAM does not typically offer pricing with the release of memory, as it varies by location, and market fluctuations. We have always been able to locate previous kits though, so pricing was not this much of a guessing game. Doing a bit of guesswork based on pricing we are seeing, we assume the cost of this set of XTREEM ARGB will set you back in the range of $180. We based this on the fact that the lesser of the 3600MHz options is $159.99 on Amazon right now.

On the flip side, we also saw the 4000MHz kits on Amazon, and there the price is set at $169.99 for them. Seeing as this kit, in our opinion, is the best of the bunch, we can only assume the price reflects that and is why we say around $180 is to be expected for this 16GB kit if you ever find them in the wild that is!