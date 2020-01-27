Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4TB PCIe Gen3.0 x4 M.2 SSD Review

Introduction

Sabrent is a relatively new player in the SSD business. They have quickly become popular in the PC enthusiast community by offering blazing fast NVMe SSDs at bargain prices. Bargain pricing is one thing, but providing cutting edge products and backing them with industry-leading warranties and endurance ratings is another. This is where Sabrent has found their niche and enthusiasts are starting to take notice.

When you purchase a Sabrent NVMe SSD, you get the complete package. You get a 5-year warranty and free customer support when you register your Sabrent NVMe SSD. That is industry-leading, and because Sabrent partners with Phison, you get industry-leading performance and endurance ratings. Additionally, Sabrent includes all their NVMe SSDs with a free copy of Acronis cloning software worth $30. On top of that, you get Sabrent's custom full-feature SSD toolbox.

As we've explained, Sabrent, as a brand, is checking all the boxes and becoming more of a household name every day. Now Sabrent is not just satisfied to sit back as one of the more well-known SSD brands, Sabrent is also venturing out onto the cutting edge of NVMe SSD products. Case-in-point is the SSD we have on our bench today. Sabrent's Rocket NVMe 4TB M.2x2280 SSD. That's correct, a 4TB M.2 SSD. As far as we know, it is currently the only consumer 4TB M.2 NVMe SSD you can buy.

This means Sabrent has one-upped every big name in the industry. Impressive. The Rocket NVMe 4TB is pure quality, utilizing the newest BiCS 96L TLC flash and Phison's latest controller, the E12S. Phison's E12S is a variant of their E12 controller that just as powerful but is physically much smaller than its older sibling. A smaller footprint allows for more flash packages to populate the same M.2 PCB allowing for greater flexibility in the overall design.

As you might imagine, the price of this unique beast isn't exactly cheap. However, we think that this drive is worth every penny. 4TB of TLC, not QLC, and it is fast - very fast. Typically, we see a decrease in performance as capacity increases above 1TB, but not this time. This drive is well-engineered to deliver both cutting edge NVMe performance and class-leading capacity.

Drive Details

The Rocket NVMe 4TB SSD ships in Sabrent's unique packaging. Inside of the small colorful box is a stout aluminum clamshell type container that provides protection for the enclosed SSD. The SSD is cradled in a dense foam cutout. Included with the SSD is a small printed user guide.

The double-sided M.2 PCB is populated with a Phison E12S controller, two DDR4 DRAM packages, and eight 512GB flash packages (four packages each side). The controller side of the SSD features a pure copper label that boosts thermal capabilities.