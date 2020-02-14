MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING X Review: Please Update Your BIOS

Introduction

Note: MSI could not help the new BIOS or last-minute changes from AMD. I hold no ill feelings towards MSI for that, as it was all AMD. I'm not going to punish MSI or AMD in my final charts, but it will make it into the bottom line of this review. AMD -- learn from this, you're hurting AIB partners and gamers and haven't even really apologized for this gigantic cock up. You jebaited yourselves.

We all know AMD had quite a troubled launch with the Radeon RX 5600 XT, so much so that I wrote an entire article about it. The first samples that arrived in my lab were from SAPPHIRE and MSI, with my review of the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE OC graphics card up and online, it's time to move onto the MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING X -- well, GAMING Z -- once you're finished flashing the BIOS.

MSI's new Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING X is exactly what you expect -- an all-class custom Radeon RX 5600 XT that is another great member of the ever-expanding GAMING X family of graphics cards from MSI. It packs a Navi GPU, 6GB of now-faster GDDR6 memory, all of the goodies that AMD includes in the RDNA architecture, and more.

The performance between all of the custom cards is pretty damn close to one another, so you'd be buying the MSI over another custom card from a different AIB because of your allegiance to MSI, I guess. There's not much left to do inside of the card with GPU and VRAM clocks, so you'd probably buy it for its visual aesthetics over anything else -- something MSI does extremely well with its GAMING X branded graphics cards.

Pricing

AMD launched its new Radeon RX 5600 XT starting at $279, but at the time of writing MSI's Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING X was priced at $329. MSI's own Radeon RX 5700 MECH OC is just $349 in comparison, where you'd be getting a slightly faster card but 8GB of GDDR6 (versus 6GB on the RX 5600 XT) for $20 more. Something to consider.