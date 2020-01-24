Be Quiet! Pure Base 500 Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Be Quiet! is one of the few brands that we can say have always given us a solid and quiet chassis every time we have seen them. We may not have always shouted praises on every model, as like all chassis, there is still compromise based on several factors, including price point and positioning. Today we have one of the Pure Base series, which are reliable overall options with carefully selected features to appeal to the masses of enthusiasts who desire a silent case that won't break the bank.

The case we have today is the Pure Base 500 and is designed for those looking for a robust mid-tower option, which can support both sizeable liquid cooling along with stout air-cooling options while remaining silent.

Key features are as follows directly from the Be Quiet! website.

Exchangeable top cover for silent or high-performance systems

Two preinstalled Pure Wings 2 140mm fans

Insulation mats on the front, sides and the regular top cover

Water cooling ready for radiators of up to 360mm

Generous space for high-end graphics cards and large coolers

Various options to install up to five SSDs in total

PSU shroud and smart cable routing options provide a neat interior

Easy PSU installation from the back of the case

The feature set is standard for Be Quiet with the sound deadening pads. However, the changeable silence versus airflow top options is an excellent addition to give the chassis more flexibility.

The chassis, as previously stated, is the Be Quiet! Pure base 500 in what they call gray, but as you will see in the upcoming photos, it is more of a gold color. The part number is BGW36, which is simple enough. The Pure Base 500 comes in at 443mm tall, 450mm deep, and 231mm wide. This falls into the ordinarily accepted mid-tower sizing.

Motherboard fitment for the Pure Base 500 is from ITX up to ATX. 3.5" storage has two available trays below the PSU shroud, 2.5" had five total locations they can be installed. PSU length is limited to 258mm if you do not fit a bottom fan in the front or 225mm if you do. The PSU shroud is permanently fixed and is well ventilated, as you will see in the proceeding images.

Cooling fitment, we start with fans. Fan fitment in front is dual 140mm, or up to triple 120mm; a single 140mm Pure Wings 2 comes preinstalled. Top fan fitment can fit up to dual 120mm or dual 140mm. Rear fan fitment can sit a single 120mm or 140mm fan; a 140mm Pure Wings 2 comes preinstalled. Both preinstalled fans are 3-pin DC controlled models, not PWM. Radiator fitment is the same with the front maxing out at 280mm or 360mm radiators. The top can take up to a 240mm radiator with 140mm radiators not being supported due to the lack of clearance for the motherboard components below. CPU air cooler height tops out at 190mm, which is more significant than any practical modern cooler.

The Pure Base 500 comes to market at a price point of $74.90 at the time of writing, and that places it in quite a competitive range. Competitors in this area would be the Spec-06 and 100R from Corsair, the H200 from Thermaltake, P400A from Phanteks, and the K500 Masterbox from Cooler Master. The other competitor would be the close neighbor to this chassis the Pure Base 600 from Be Quiet! which are a mere 5-7 dollars more expensive. Let's dig in and see if the Pure Base 500 has it where it counts to earn a recommendation for your hard-earned dollar.

Shannon's Chassis Test System Specifications