ASUS ROG Strix XG248QSG Ace Esports Gaming Monitor Review: 1080p 610Hz for $999

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

ASUS is pushing the capabilities of competitive gaming monitors with the release of the ROG Strix XG248QSG, which offers a stunning 610Hz refresh rate. Yes, a gaming monitor with a refresh rate of more than 600Hz.

Judging by the refresh rate, ASUS is aiming the XG248QSG directly at competitive gamers playing titles that benefit from the highest possible in-game framerate, as that translates into improved motion clarity. With such a high framerate, moving objects are easier to track with mouse movements, making it easier to hit those critical shots and gain a competitive edge over your opponents.

More specifically, I would say the XG248QSG is best suited for someone who can already tell, or more accurately feel, the difference between a 240Hz and 360Hz panel, but is still after even more refresh rate, even at the cost of visual clarity. To achieve this insane refresh rate, ASUS has opted for a Super TN panel with a 1920 x 1080p resolution. Another notable specification, before we get into the nitty-gritty of the XG248QSG, is the 0.7ms GTG response time.

The ASUS ROG Strix XG248QSG Ace is currently being sold on Amazon and Newegg for $999.

Specifications

Item Details Model ROG Strix XG248QSG Ace Size 24.1-inchj Resolution 1920 x 1080p (FHD) Pixels Per Inch (PPI) 91 Panel Type VA Refresh Rate 610Hz Response Time 0.7ms (GTG) Brightness 350 nits Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Viewing Angle 170°/ 160° Color Coverage 90% of the DCI-P3 gamut and nominally ""125% sRGB."" HDR Support HDR10 Video Ports 1x DisplayPort 1.4 DSC, 2x HDMI 2.1 USB Ports 1x USB-C VESA Mounting 100 x 100mm Adjustments Height, Tilt, Swivel Warranty 3 years

Close-up

Design

ASUS has maintained its signature physical design aesthetic with the XG248QSG, as the monitor features bold gamery visuals paired with angular, aggressive accents. It's clear from the design language that ASUS wants the XG248QSG to stand out among the sea of predominantly black gaming monitors currently on the market, or if the XG248QSG were at a LAN event, it would shine out next to the other gaming monitors it's situated next to.

The XG248QSG is a 24.1-inch monitor, which is perfect for competitive gamers who typically prefer a smaller display size so they can see everything on-screen without having to turn their head. Additionally, the small display size means a user can sit quite close to the screen without impairing their vision of all the relevant screen information.

Starting at the base of the XG248QSG, ASUS has opted for a very small footprint for the stand, measuring just 23.5cm at its widest point. I really appreciate this attention to detail, as most competitive gamers prefer sitting quite close to their monitor and having as much desk space as possible for big mouse swipes. Having a smaller footprint stand enables this without the potential of mouse collision with the monitor.

Keeping to the stand, ASUS has yet again made an extremely sturdy and robust stand, with it featuring all the hallmarks of a premium gaming monitor stand, such as weight, build quality, and lack of creakiness. At the base of the stand, there is a cutout for cable routing, and on the upper spine of the stand is ROG branding. On top of the stand is a quarter-inch tripod socket intended for accessories positioned above the display, such as a camera, mic arm, or even light.

Moving up to where the stand connects to the back of the XG248QSG, ASUS has provided some ergonomics, such as height, tilt, and swivel. However, there isn't any pivot, which does make sense as the XG248QSG uses a Super TN panel that can only really be used by one user at a time due to the lack of viewing angles. As for specifics, ASUS gives 160mm of height adjustment, 35 degrees of backward tilt, 5 degrees of forward tilt, and 45 degrees of swivel in each direction.

The XG248QSG also includes 100 x 100 VESA support for those gamers who want to place their monitor on an arm. Keeping to the back of the XG248QSG, ASUS has split the back into two halves; one is plain black plastic, while the other features a cracked design etched into the plastic shell, along with the ROG logo. The colors of the ROG logo can be controlled via the On Screen Display (OSD) options, but by default, it cycles through a variety of colors.

I'm quite a fan of the general design of the XG248QSG as it's quite bold, yet achieves its intended result of being an eye-catching display that stands out in the sea of gaming monitors on the market.

Panel Breakdown

The XG248QSG uses a Super TN panel that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080. This choice was deliberate by ASUS as a TN panel is the only form of panel technology that can reach the insane target refresh rate specification of 600+Hz. ASUS went one step further than the competition, beating out MSI's MPG 242R X60N, a 24-inch gaming monitor that hits 600Hz and also uses a TN panel. However, ASUS has scraped past the competition with an additional 10Hz, as the XG248QSG is capable of reaching 610Hz when overclocked.

ASUS touts a specialized evolution of TN panel technology to achieve this insane refresh rate, and with this evolution in TN panel technology, ASUS has managed to implement improvements in both color and response times. It should be noted that color performance is nowhere near the level of an OLED gaming monitor, nor does it have the viewing angles of an IPS display.

However, given the TN panels I have tested, the XG248QSG does hold up as an impressively rich competitive gaming monitor. It does meet the requirements for DisplayHDR 400 certification, but it's not something I would recommend turning on as it only adds a slight pop to highlights, and I generally felt that it hindered more of gaming performance than improved it. For that reason, I decided to turn it off.

Since the XG248QSG is a TN panel, the viewing angles are very poor. If three people were standing shoulder to shoulder in front of the XG248QSG, the two people on the outer edges would be seeing a completely different image in terms of color than the person standing in the middle. The people on the outer edges would see an image drained of almost all its color. This is consistent across all TN panels, and not just the XG248QSG.

The XG248QSG isn't purchased for its color performance; it's simply purchased for its speed, and to bolster that value, offering even more, ASUS has implemented its latest strobing technology called ELMB 2. Extreme Low Motion Blur 2 is designed to dramatically improve motion clarity on LCD monitors, which traditionally suffer from "sample-and-hold" blur, which is a type of blur that occurs while the eye tracks a moving object during a presented frame.

ELMB 2 combats this by rapidly strobing the backlight in perfect alignment with the display's refresh cycle, resulting in the clearest moments of each frame. As for ELMB Sync, this feature enables ELMB to operate alongside Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which is quite a big deal given that VRR and strobing are traditionally incompatible.

Performance

So, how does the XG248QSG fare in what matters most - games? Firstly, with every monitor I test, I like to include several different genres of games to see where the monitor performs the best and to hopefully inform a gamer what their experience will be like if they played their favorite type of game on the display under the spotlight.

For the XG248QSG, I tested the following games: League of Legends, Apex Legends, Overwatch 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, God of War Ragnarok, Valorant, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Age of Mythology: Retold, Borderlands 4, Counter-Strike, and Battlefield 6. Out of the selection of titles I tested, the XG248QSG performed the most valiantly in games that could take advantage of its 610Hz refresh rate.

For example, Battlefield 6, while not being able to hit the intended 600Hz refresh rate, was able to reach 400+FPS thanks to our powerful new gaming benchmark rig. Despite not being able to reach 600FPS, Battlefield 6 still ran buttery smooth on the XG248QSG, with motion clarity performance being impeccable.

Titles such as Overwatch 2, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and DOOM: The Dark Ages were the only games to reach 600FPS, which began to illustrate the XG248QSG's real niche. In those aforementioned titles, the motion clarity performance was very, very impressive; each camera movement, regardless of how fast or slow, didn't tear, produce jaggies, or result in smearing. Every generated frame was as clear as the next, resulting in an extremely clear image even in the most frantic of in-game situations where fast camera movements are required to lock onto moving enemies.

Although the color performance and the low resolution still made these titles quite unenjoyable to play. Personally, if I had a choice between a 1440p display at 320Hz and a 1080p display at 610Hz, I would choose the 1440p display every single time. However, I do recognize that competitive gamers traditionally don't care much for image clarity, especially the hardcore competitive gamers who simply want as many in-game frames as possible.

This problem really reared its head in cinematic titles that can't take advantage of the intensely high refresh rate ceiling. Every game besides Overwatch 2, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and DOOM: The Dark Ages didn't look very good at all. The color performance was lackluster, and while they felt smooth, immersion levels were at an all-time low due to the image clarity being so low. The lack of acceptable performance in cinematic titles highlights how the XG248QSG is strictly a competitive gaming monitor designed exclusively for titles that benefit from high refresh rate displays.

Final Thoughts

So, should you buy the ASUS ROG Strix XG248QSG Ace? It really depends. I feel like the XG248QSG has a very narrow line of recommendation.

Someone who should consider purchasing the XG248QSG is a gamer who exclusively plays first-person shooters or any other title that has an extremely high refresh rate ceiling. Titles such as Counter-Strike, Valorant, Overwatch, and other competitive titles would fit that bill. Additionally, this gamer would also not care very much about image fidelity or color, and is exclusively after as many in-game frames as possible.

If you don't fit that description and want an even more versatile gaming monitor, the XG248QSG just isn't for you. The XG248QSG is a purpose-built gaming monitor aimed exclusively at gamers who want as many frames as possible, regardless of the compromises they have to make.