Cooler Master MasterFrame 600 Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

At the moment it seems everyone is jumping on the modular frame style of case, with Corsair and Cooler Master both launching their own versions of this type of case. While this type of design may at first instance seem to be an attractive option for more modified and custom builds, are they worth considering for the standard consumer?

Today I have the Cooler Master MasterFrame 600 in for me to review, this is a case that will set you back $199. The MasterFrame 600 comes with a two year warranty, and is available in two colour and fan version options. The black version ships with Mobius fans, three 140mm to the front and a 120mm at the rear, while the silver version includes Sickleflow ARGB versions in the same configuration. Both versions come in at the same price on the Cooler Master Store page.

Given this is a MasterFrame chassis, the series supports a wave of community-driven personalization through open-source 3D design files, freely available on the Cooler Master website. These files give users the exact dimensions, mounting points, and structural tolerances of key parts of the case range. If you are into tinkering and 3D printing then you can download designs, print them, and even share your own custom accessories, mounts, and modifications with the community.

Item Details Model Cooler Master MasterFrame 600 Form Factor ATX Mid-Tower Dimensions (D) 531mm x (W) 261mm x (H) 544mm Weight Not listed Materials Steel, Aluminum, Plastic Color Black or Silver (Inc varied fan inclusion) Motherboard support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX Conditional BTF Motherboard Support No Cooling Compatibility Top: 3x120mm / 3x140mm / 2x180mm / 1x200mm or 120mm / 140mm / 240mm / 280mm / 360mm / 420mm Radiator | Rear: 1x120mm (Included) / 1x140mm or 120mm Radiator | Front: 3x120mm / 3x140mm (Included) / 2x180mm / 2x200mm or 120mm / 140mm / 240mm / 280mm / 360mm / 420mm Radiator | Side: 3x120mm / 3x140mm or 120mm / 140mm / 240mm / 280mm / 360mm / 420mm Radiator ARGB / FAN Hub None Drive Support Side Panel: 3 x 2.5"" SSD or 2x 3.5"" HDD Front I/O Power, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, Headphone/Mic Combo Jack CPU cooler height (max.) 190mm PSU Length (max.) 235mm Including cables GPU Card Length (max.) 485mm Warranty 2 Years

Packaging

Cooler Master sent over the MasterFrame 600 in plain packaging. The front includes a sticker with details about the MasterFrame 600 and a printed Cooler Master logo, while the rear and sides of the box are relatively blank.

The top of the packaging provides additional details about the included case, which is wrapped over from the front of the packaging. Here we have a range of information, including the case dimensions and the rest of the specifications for the MasterFrame 600.

Opening the top of the box, we are first greeted with the accessory box. Cooler Master includes a small selection for this case.

There are the usual standard items, including cable ties and screws, as well as a GPU support bracket and multi-functional bars for fan or storage drive installation, depending on your needs. Finally, an included bracket is provided, allowing for the power supply to be mounted on top of the case, rather than at the bottom.

The MasterFrame 600 is protected by open-cell foam padding and a plastic bag wrapped around the case.

Outside the Cooler Master MasterFrame 600

Unboxed, the Cooler Master MasterFrame 600 is a well-designed case, featuring rounded corners and ample ventilation holes on the front. The tinted tempered glass side panel provides views of the space within, while the aluminium housing adds an extra touch.

In my usual walk around, we will start at the top. The case features large Cooler Master-style hexagon vent holes across 90 percent of the top, with front IO positioned at the top. Given that this is a frame-style case, the IO can be moved to the bottom of the front panel, with the vented panels replaced. There are some limitations to radiator installation, depending on the IO position, but they do not inherently hamper options; again, check the specification before purchase.

The top vent is secured with magnets, filtered, and can be easily removed for access. IO includes power, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm Headset Jack (Audio and mic combo). I like the recessed design within the lip of the edge of the case.

The rear side panel is mainly solid, featuring a familiar vent towards the front for side-mounted fan installation, and includes a dust filter to keep the internals clean. Again, the panel is held magnetically, and I must say that the included magnets all around this case are pretty strong, so I don't have any qualms about the panels falling off easily. Once again, the panel is recessed into the frame, and you can see the clearance provided by the case's feet.

A full-length filtered panel provides ventilation at the front of the case, featuring the Cooler Master logo positioned near the bottom. Again, if swapping the IO from the top to the front, this badge can be removed and placed elsewhere to finish off the look of the case.

The back offers a fairly familiar layout, with motherboard IO and fan placement adjacent to each other, including a preinstalled 120mm Mobius non-ARGB fan. Eight PCIe slots line the mid-section, with the power supply panel positioned at the bottom. Cooler Master doesn't include a rear installation option here, but the PSU bay is modular; note the frame rails running down either side for achieving custom layouts.

The bottom of the case features a full-length magnetic filter panel with ventilation running the full length of the case. Again, frame rails are positioned on either side for modular layouts. The case feet offer grip and clearance for the bottom of the case to breathe.

Inside the Cooler Master MasterFrame 600

Removing the top panel reveals the multitude of fan and radiator mounting options for the top with the Frame 2.0 rail system.

39 39

Flipping over the top panel, you can see the included dust filter, locating pins, and foam padding on each side.

The modular arrangement of the MasterFrame 600 allows for the installation of up to 200mm fans at the top of the case, or a combination of sizes as required, subject to available space. I think most people will opt for a traditional layout here if the power supply remains in its default bottom-positioned arrangement,

A quick shout-out to these string magnets, located at the rear of the top, which offer excellent resistance for firm panel retention.

Pulling the front panel off reveals the included Mobius 140 mm non-ARGB fans and the same modular frame, fan brackets, and magnets as the top.

Once the back panel is removed, we get an excellent overview of the options the MasterFrame 600 offers in terms of modularity. Cooler Master states that the FreeForm 2.0 Exo-structure frame enhances chassis adaptability and provides flexible configuration options for various scenarios, and I must agree with them. The case supports Mini-ITX to E-ATX motherboards, offering compatibility with a wide range of builds and configurations.

From the motherboard tray to the fan brackets and PSU mounting, you can adapt this to suit your needs. Unless you are installing a large number of mods, the standard motherboard top, PSU bottom, or PSU top and motherboard below will remain the standard configuration within the MasterFrame 600.

The power supply bay provides ample clearance and can accommodate power supplies up to 235mm in length. There are cutouts to route cables, and again, this can be relocated to the top of the chassis if desired.

39 39

The focal point of the case, of course, is the front, and it's here that you see more of the modularity options. In terms of cooling, the MasterFrame 600 can accommodate up to eleven fans and multiple radiator sizes, up to 420mm, to provide a range of liquid cooling layout possibilities.

The motherboard tray features excellent cutouts for easy access. Still, the official specification makes no mention of BTF compatibility, so take note if you are looking for a case that offers this feature. Overall, the MasterFrame 600 can hold two 2.5" or 3.5" drives and an additional three 2.5" drives. The front of the case displays the mounting points for some of the drive options, with rubber isolation grommets preinstalled.

The bottom can use the included multi-function bar to hold either a fan, to pull air up from the bottom, or to house extra storage drives.

39 39

Cooler Master also makes no mention of a rotatable GPU orientation, so an additional GPU mount will be required if you want to show off the front of your graphics card.

The two included cable grommets feel secure and spacious enough for running power and additional cables to the front of the case. This bar extrudes from the motherboard tray, allowing front-mounted drive cabling to be tucked behind it.

Glancing up at the top, you can see good clearance from the top of the motherboard to allow radiator installation, and there is nothing to inhibit fan cables from being run behind the motherboard tray.

Installation, Testing, Finished Product, and Final Thoughts

Kris' Test System Specifications

With the case fully explored, it's time to build a system and put the Cooler Master MasterFrame 600 through its paces in testing. The case is spacious for building in, and our test system does look a little out of place, given the amount of space available. With four included fans that offer positive pressure within the case, I expect decent results today with our standard test setup.

The system I have built for testing includes an AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU, housed in an MSI B850 Tomahawk Max Wi-Fi Motherboard, paired with two sticks of 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 memory. Our CPU is kept cool using the be quiet! Dark Rock Elite. For storage, I am using a Corsair MP700 Elite 1TB NVMe M.2 drive. Finally, for graphics, I have an ASUS Prime RTX 4070 12 GB Super. Testing is completed with PBO enabled, AXMP1, and MSI Smart fan configuration.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test v7.65.7400 for 2 hours. Other software used was HWiNFO 64 v8.30-5800, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.68.0, and CPU-Z v2.15.0 x64.

Running for over two hours, the Cooler Master MasterFrame 600 gave the following results;

The AMD 9600X reached a high of 76 °C and averaged 70.2 °C, this on a day with an ambient temperature of 22 °C. Turning our attention to the GPU, our average temperature was a healthy 69 °C, with a maximum of 70.8 °C. Overall, the Cooler Master MasterFrame 600 performs well and sits around the HAVN HS 420 in terms of CPU average, with it also outperforming the Montech HS02 Pro in average GPU temperatures. It's one of the better-performing cases in our test data to date from the cases I have covered.

So, with the case performing well in testing, should it be a consideration for you if you are looking at a new case? There are several points I would like to cover, starting with the dust filters. These were not the easiest things to remove for cleaning, and while it's excellent that Cooler Master includes them on all air intakes, I feel the implementation could have been better. The bottom one is the only one that is easy to remove. If you wish to relocate the Cooler Master badge, you must first remove the filter mesh. The back panel filter is also held in place with pins, rather than being magnetic.

Cable management is my next query. While the rear of the case and the chassis itself are openly modular, I felt that Cooler Master could have done better with some of the panels within the case to hide cables, especially given that there is no BTF support. When I first opened the case, I felt it looked a little messy. I understand that with some cable ties and time, everything can be tidied up, and you won't see the back as much, but it left me feeling a little underwhelmed.

The drive mounting locations are also suspect; I feel like I am looking at a case from maybe five years ago, where showing off drives was all the rage, and Cooler Master has made a compromise here to facilitate the modular system.

The Cooler Master MasterFrame 600 internals look a little dated in its initial form, and the MasterFrame 600, I think, will only appeal to either Cooler Master fanboys or those looking for a blank canvas to transform into a one-off system. This chassis is capable of so much, but it's the modding community that will put in the work to make this case what it potentially could be.

The FreeForm 2.0 concept as a whole is a great idea, and Cooler Master does offer the files as open source for this case. However, the lack of content for the MasterFrame 600 makes me think that people haven't warmed to the concept as much as they perhaps should, embracing the vision and making it their own. Again, I think this is partly due to the small number of people who want to mod their case, and as such, there are better options out there if you just want something that, out of the box, fits all your needs without the compromises the MasterFrame 600 makes.

The price is also a possible hindrance to Cooler Master, as $199 for the MasterFrame 600 places it among other options that offer more, including ARGB and fan PWM hubs (This is included in the silver version), better storage solutions, BTF compatibility, and comparable performance in terms of cooling.

Cooler Master has produced some significant cases over the years, and the MasterFrame 600 is well-built, spacious, and performs well. However, it just doesn't tick enough boxes for me to rush out and buy one for everyday use. I want to love it more, but unless I'm doing something crazy in terms of a modified build and need a template to work with, I am afraid I will be looking elsewhere for an everyday case.