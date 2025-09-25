MOZA Racing R5 Direct Drive Base & Pedal Bundle Review

As an entry into the world of sim racing, the MOZA R5 Bundle lets you jump in and enjoy the fast-paced action with a well-built and well-performing kit.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Getting started in sim racing can be a minefield with so many wheel and pedal sets to choose from. It can be daunting, especially if you're unfamiliar with the differences between a gear-driven wheel and a direct drive wheel. There are many options available, and the list of available bundles in recent years is undoubtedly growing, making it a more competitive space.

If we go back maybe ten years, the real players in the market for entry-level sim racing wheels were Logitech and Thrustmaster. You could maybe count Fanatec as well, but the Logitech G27/G29, the Thrustmaster T300RS, and T500RS were the go-to options for either a gear-driven or belt-driven solution on the entry-level end of the spectrum.

More recently, Fanatec has had some issues that, hopefully, now being owned by Corsair, are well and truly in the past. If you're looking to jump into sim racing beyond Logitech and Thrustmaster, Fanatec was the go-to manufacturer for a more high-end experience.

During Fanatec's mishaps, a new player entered the chat in the form of MOZA, pumping out product after product, and they seem to have taken a rather large bite out of the direct drive market in general, let alone the entry-level space.

The MOZA range spans from the R3, 3.9Nm base, all the way to the rather hefty R25, with, as you may guess, 25Nm of torque. MOZA is trying to fill every space within the market, and they have a rapidly growing selection of wheels, pedals, and accessories, too, so that you can essentially mix and match to your own preferences, budget, and style of racing. MOZA also offers a range of bundles, too, to discount standard packages for the end user.

Today, we are taking a look at the entry-level MOZA R5 Wheel and Pedal bundle. This bundle comes in at just $439 and includes everything you need to set it up. All you need to add is your PC, a desk, and a chair. For this review, MOZA has also sent over the SR-P Lite Clutch Pedal add-on, which retails at $42.50. Note that the R5 bundle is only compatible with PC. PlayStation users are out of luck, while Xbox users have the reduced output version, the MOZA R3, to play with.

Packaging

Both the MOZA R5 Bundle and the MOZA SR-P Lite Clutch Pedal add-on arrive in plain brown cardboard boxes; removing them from the outer packaging reveals some nice full-color packaging.

The packaging is crisp, clear, and to the point, with the front giving an overview of the wheel rim and direct drive base.

To the side, there is a detailed image of the included 280mm ES wheel rim. There is information on the materials used and the functionality of the rim.

On the other side, there is an image of the MOZA R5 base unit. Details include the peak torque, at 5.5Nm, and other relevant information.

Finally, to the rear, a picture of the included pedals. Note that the clutch pedal is partially greyed out; MOZA kindly sent this over to complete the package. Information on the pedal characteristics is below.

Before we open the box, we are greeted with some nice text at the top, telling us what goodies await us!

Unboxing the MOZA R5 Bundle

The top layer of the box contains the wheel rim, accessories, and power brick. It is also here that you will find a sealed bag containing the manual and some sticker sheets that MOZA includes with all their products. There are also a couple of bags for mounting, including screws and washers for the wheel base.

The bottom layer includes the pedals, with the base unit nestled between them. There is also the table clamp and some cables for connecting the wheel to the pedals, a 3-pin power cord, and another cable for the base to connect to your PC via USB.

The left and right hand sides of the wheel base are the same, featuring cooling fins to the centre of the unit. The MOZA R5 wheel base is very compact, measuring 173.9mm front to back, with a width of 156.8mm. There are 4 mounting holes on the bottom, which we will look at when mounting the base for testing.

Around the back of the wheel base, there are connections for power, and a USB to PC with a power button to the right of the power port. I would prefer the power button to be mounted somewhere around the front to make it easier to find.

Below, to the left are our pedal connections, and then a range of ports for optional extras, should you wish to expand your setup down the line. Again, here, you can see cooling fins on the top and both sides.

The front of the wheel base features the wheel side connection, with a protective sticker over the electronic pads that connect to the wheel via pogo pin. The MOZA R5 wheel base lacks front mounting options, unlike its larger counterparts, the MOZA R9 and beyond. If you operate a cockpit, consider this when planning, as you may need an adapter plate to mount to the base's bottom.

Operating at 1000Hz USB refresh rate and with a 15-bit encoder, there is no doubt that the MOZA R5 will perform like a drastic upgrade from a belt or gear-driven wheel. Finally, the MOZA R5 wheel base includes mounting points on the top for adding a Digital Display Unit (DDU), while designed for the MOZA CM2 HD Racing Dash, other units could be mounted, even if a custom bracket is required.

Turning our attention to the included wheel, this is a 280mm rim clad in microfiber leather. It feels well built, thanks to its aluminium alloy-constructed faceplate, and is nice and comfortable to grip for prolonged sessions. As I recommend with all wheels, given the money spent, invest in a pair of gloves to keep your wheel free of tacky hand debris.

The ES features a 10 LED rev counter at the centre and includes twenty-two buttons. The buttons are well set out and will be familiar to controller users with the D-Pad arrangement and A/B/X/Y positioning. There aren't any analogue sticks, but given this is an entry-level rim, there are more than enough buttons to set up most controls that require you to keep your hands on the wheel for on-the-fly adjustment.

Being 280mm, it is a sweet spot for feedback detail and control. This is a D-shaped rim, but I think a fully rounded rim might have been a better option for an entry-level wheel that covers all aspects of racing, including drifting. The ES can also be turned into a formula-style rim by changing the faceplate; this is an optional extra at $39, but it might be worth looking at if you race a lot of formula-style cars.

Around the rear, we have the same high-quality quick release that is found throughout the MOZA range and the paddle shifters. These operate on micro switches, so no magnetic gear paddles are present at this price point.

33 33

MOZA does include a table clamp, so if you don't have a dedicated rig to mount to, this is a good inclusion. It offers a 53mm range for clamping to a desk, but at full thread extension, the clamp measures around 210mm from top to bottom, which may interfere with your knees, and this is something to consider if you have a chunky worktop. The clamp also provides a 15-degree angled top for a more natural wheel position, but it cannot be adjusted. Of course, you can also direct mount using bolts to the threads in the wheel base.

Moving on to our feet, the included SR-P Lite pedals arrive pre-assembled. For our review, we need to add the additional clutch pedal to the base. The pedal plate is made from high-strength steel, as are the pedals themselves. The plate features a range of left-to-right adjustment, so if you stick with a two-pedal setup, this can be altered to your preference.

Before we add the clutch pedal, I wanted to show the springs used for both the brake and accelerator. Being an entry-level set of pedals, there is no load cell or progression, and as you can see, the brake pedal simply uses a thicker spring than the accelerator pedal here to increase the resistance.

The MOZA SR-P Lite Clutch Pedal Add-On arrived securely packaged, with the included screws to mount to the pedal plate. First, I removed the brake pedal and relocated it to a central location, taking care to handle the wiring underneath.

Installing the additional pedal is a straightforward process, and once complete, I just made sure that the wiring underneath wouldn't get caught on anything.

All the pedals connect to the brake pedal, which then feeds back to the base unit for connection. So with the wheel and pedals all ready to go, let's get them bolted onto the Trak Racer TR120S V2 chassis, and take them for a spin!

Installation & Software

Installing the MOZA R5 Bundle to the Trak Racer TR120S V2 was really easy. Moza includes front and rear mounting holes on the pedals, with rubber feet underneath, should you wish to run these on a carpet or other type of flooring. Mounting to the chassis was also a breeze, given that the chassis has a wide range of mounting options.

To set up our wheel, we need the MOZA Pit House software, and this is available directly from the MOZA website. Installation is straightforward, and after following the setup and calibration instructions, the MOZA R5 Bundle became available for us to adjust the settings.

The Moza Pit House software is well-detailed, with each component listed on the left-hand side. By selecting each element, you can delve into the detailed settings to truly customise your racing style, including some wheels and LED color options. The layout and options available make perfect sense; I never had to wonder where to find something. Simply select the component you want to adjust, and you're off.

MOZA also includes a one-button update option, so you can rest easy knowing MOZA has you covered if they release an update for your wheel base, rim, pedals, or any of the other accessories they produce. The software also detects installed games, which can be configured, saving you valuable time in the pit lane, where you want to focus on heading to T1.

Once all connected, the one-click upgrade brought everything up to date, ready to go racing. MOZA lists all the firmware and what products are connected, so at a glance, you have an excellent overview of exactly what is going on. With everything ready to go, it is time to load up a few titles. My go-to racing sims are Assetto Corsa Competizione and Le Mans Ultimate, for GT3 racing.

I personally prefer to run at 540 degrees on a wheel and to give some headroom, typically run around 85% FFB on my own personal Moza R9. Here, though, with a 5.5Nm base, I will set this to 100%. I won't delve into the feedback settings as these really are subjective; what one person likes, another won't. So, I won't break down what I would tweak in terms of all the sliders, and we will run the stock configuration and the RS-GT MOZA preset for testing.

Final Thoughts

After running numerous sessions, the MOZA R5 performed very well indeed, and in some respects, as expected. I've had my own MOZA R9 V2 for around a year, so the experience felt familiar, yet slightly toned down.

On the feedback side of things, when understeering or oversteering, the base gave me sufficient information to counteract what was going on. The information I received was detailed, and I was able to act upon the senses fed back to me. Mounting kerbs, or when in contact with another car, was also a plus; the detail is certainly there, and I didn't feel too much cogging or notchiness throughout my time with the bundle.

If you are new to racing, then the base may feel a little strong, but it is smooth, informative, and provides all the data you need to be competitive in your given sim title. For younger racers, the MOZA R5 is a good starting point. Its ability to turn down the FFB and gradually increase it as they become more familiar with racing is a great plus point, allowing them to get used to the wheel's responses.

Moving on to the ES steering wheel, while I haven't used a D-shaped rim for some time, it was a pleasant return, with buttons within reach to vent my anger by flashing my headlights or give the pit limiter a quick jab when needed. The smooth trim allowed the rim to slide through my hands, but it was grippy enough to grab hold when the moment came to correct a mistake. Given the number of inputs, as an introduction to sim racing, there are more than enough options available to newcomers or seasoned racers to map what they need for racing. The included rev counter provides a good indication of shift points, but again, this can be adjusted in the MOZA Pit House software to give earlier or later indications as required. The lighting can also be dimmed to set a brightness that offers information without too much distraction.

My biggest gripe, though, is with the pedals, and while it is a gripe, it is slightly unfair. After using a load cell for so long, my muscle memory wants to slam my foot into the pedal, forgetting that this pedal offers no resistance at all. I did get used to it somewhat throughout my time testing. Coming at it from another angle, if I were new to this and didn't have the experience of a load cell pedal, then the SR-P Lite brake does the job. With time and laps in the bank, anyone purchasing the MOZA R5 bundle may eventually look to upgrade the pedal set, as it is the weak point of the system.

Having said that, it's still not bad. I felt little to no flex when I stamped on the pedal plate, expecting some resistance, but this is my own personal issue, and it shouldn't detract from what MOZA has done here.

For the asking price of just $439, you get everything you need to set off on your racing adventures. The build quality is excellent, and the functionality of the included rim provides decent mapping options. Additionally, the option to swap out the outer rim for a Formula-style add-on with the ES Formula Wheel Mod is available. The wheel bases provide a wide range of feedback, and the pedals, at this price point, are more than adequate to start with.

MOZA has done a great job here, and with rival wheel bundles offering perhaps lower build quality or higher pricing, the MOZA R5 bundle is undoubtedly worth a great deal of consideration. Given the modularity of the MOZA ecosystem, the pedals could be changed out at a later date, or if you fancy some single-seater action, then they offer other rims to facilitate your needs. Maybe rally is your thing; they have you covered there, too. Want to add a shifter or handbrake? Guess what, you can add it on later when the funds allow.

Backing all this up, MOZA offers decent length warranties for all their products, giving you peace of mind over your investment. Some items are covered for longer than others, for example, a wheel base unit includes 24 months, while cables get 6 months.

Whatever your goals are, the MOZA R5 bundle is a solid starting point to get you on the grid, and with the build quality they provide, it's time to put your foot to the floor and delve into the world of sim racing.