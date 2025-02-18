Ocypus Iota C70 Dual Chamber Chassis Review

The Ocypus Iota C70 chassis outshines Lian Li's O11 Dynamic Mini with six fans, an ARGB controller, and a CPU temp display - and for a good price.

TweakTown's Rating: 93% The Bottom Line The Ocypus Iota C70 makes for a compiling offer over Lian Li's O11 Dynamic Mini with six included fans, fan/ARGB controller, and CPU temp readout. Pros Compact and dual chamber fish tank style

BTF / reverse motherboard support

Includes six 120mm ARGB fans (3 normal and 3 reverse)

Included pre-wired ARGB/fan controller

External temperature display Cons Bottom ATX motherboard screws and front I/O are blocked by installed fans

No vertical GPU mounting option

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Sometimes, a case comes my way, and it causes me to scratch my head a little bit; this is one of those times. Ocypus, an odd name for sure, has sent over their Iota C70 dual chamber ATX case for me to take a look at. You would probably mistake the Iota C70 for a Lian Li O11 Dynamic Mini, but you would be mistaken. The Iota C70 includes six fans, unlike the O11 Dynamic Mini, and costs $119.99, which is $10 more expensive than the Iota C70 with no included fans.

A quick look at the Ocypus Iota C70

Why don't we look at what the Iota C70 from Ocypus offers in this competitive market?

Item Details Model Ocypus Iota C70 Form Factor ATX Mid-Tower Dimensions 425mm x 295mm x 388mm Weight (without/with package) 7.5kg / 16.5347 lb Materials .6 - .7mm SPCC, tempered glass Color Black Motherboard support Mini-ITX, M-ATX, ATX, BTF/Reverse Cooling Compatibility Front: NA | Top: 3x 120/140mm or 240/280/360mm radiator | Rear: 1x 120/140mm or 120/140mm radiator | Bottom : 3x 120/140mm or 240/280/360mm radiator | Side: 2 x 120mm or 240mm radiator Storage 3.5" - 2 | 2.5" - 2 Pre-Installed Fans 6x 120mm ARGB fans CPU cooler height (max.) 175mm VGA card length (max.) 400mm Warranty 3 years

Packaging

Kicking things off with the exterior of the packaging, which is the standard brown box with the Iota C70 and name on this side. Mine came with a few extra "scribbles" written on the outside.

Moving to the rear of the exterior packaging, we have a full specifications list for the Iota C70, as well as additional information in 20 different languages.

After removing the Iota C70 from the cardboard exterior, we have a rare sight for a chassis costing less than $120: open-cell foam packing. This is usually reserved for higher-end chassis that are worth a lot more.

Outside the Ocypus Iota C70 ATX Case

We can now get a better look at the Iota C70 itself. Right away, all 6 fans are visible through the slightly tinted tempered glass side panels, which are held into place with POGO pins and a thumbscrew/plate bracket in the rear of each side panel.

Looking at the front panel of the Iota C70, we can see the Ocypus name in the lower right. Then, in the upper right is a circular LED panel. We'll discuss that later after we complete a build in the Iota C70.

Looking at the backside panel, we see a lot of ventilation built in, which helps the two-side fans exhaust air and allows cooler air into the side-mounted PSU.

The rear of the Iota C70 is set up just like any other typical dual-chamber ATX chassis. There is tons of ventilation, all in a hexagonal pattern, along with support for either a 120mm or 140mm fan (120mm pre-installed) for the rear exhaust. The PSU mount is in the very center of the rear chamber, which also helps with cable management.

The belly of the Iota C70 shows a full-length magnetic dust filter, which is good since, by default, the air intake configuration is set as the chimney type, with fresh air entering from the bottom. The two rails, which have two rubber dampeners each, act as feet for the whole chassis.

Wrapping up the outside of the Iota C70, we move to the roof, where another full-length magnetic dust filter is in place. Now, since this is the chimney configuration, this filter is not needed, but thankfully, it's the same size as the one on the bottom, so if you want to swap out the bottom one when it's dirty, you could do that. For the front I/O, we have a circular power button, a smaller LED button, a combo 3.5mm mic/audio jack, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and lastly, a USB 3.1 Type-C port.

Inside the Ocypus Iota C70 ATX Case

Now, coming to the internals of the Iota C70, we can clearly see that it supports BTF/reverse-connect motherboards up to ATX in size. Working on this style chassis, the three installed 120mm ARGB fans will interfere with installing ATX motherboards. Other-sized motherboards like mITX and mATX will not be obstructed.

Two pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans in the side location are set up in an exhaust configuration. This location only supports up to a 240mm radiator.

The roof and bottom locations support up to three 120mm fans or even a 360mm radiator. Ocypus's product page claims to support up to a 420mm radiator or three 140mm fans, but I really have to beg to differ, considering the external length dimension is 425mm.

The backside is pretty well cable managed, with all the front I/O cables running down the center for the most part. In the bottom, not pictured, is a pre-wired fan/argb fan controller. In the upper right-hand corner, we have the storage options, which can either house two 3.5" or 2.5" drives.

Ocypus has included an elementary kit of screws and zip ties to complete a single build. Ocypus also sent along a small instruction guide.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

Final Thoughts

Building the Iota C70 was fairly easy. A few cable tie-down points along the back wall and intake fans helped keep the front I/O cables neat. Unfortunately, I can say the same about the PSU cables.

For testing, I used the Intel Core i5 12600K on a Z690 AORUS Pro motherboard to test Be Quiet! 's dual chamber mid-tower case. For the memory, two DDR5 sticks of Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB were run at DDR5-7200M/T. Zotac's NVIDIA RTX3090 Trinity was run at stock power limits and clocks via MSI's Afterburner GPU Overclocking and Monitoring utility for the test GPU. For the fan configuration, Ocypus has set up by default with three 120mm ARGB reverse-bladed fans on the floor as intake, two more 120mm fans as side exhaust, and another 120mm as the exhaust on the rear fan location. In addition to the exhaust, the three fans mounted to the Cooler Master PL360 Flux were three of the 120mm Phanteks D30 fans mounted to the roof, making for a very negative pressure scenario.

Temperatures for the 12600K rose to a max temperature of 68C but averaged 48C while maintaining a boost clock of 4.3GHz. The Zotac RTX 3090 Trinity hit a maximum temperature of 76.4C but averaged 54.8C. Overall, the temperatures were more than adequate for a dual-chamber system. I did omit the top dust filter while testing, mainly because dust doesn't work that way and would hinder the fan's performance.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v7.35.7000 for over 9 hours; the ambient temperature was 18C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.07-5515, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.62.0, and CPU-Z 2.14.0.x64.

Overall, Ocypus's Iota C70 is a nice chassis for the money, especially with the included 6 120mm ARGB fans pre-installed, which adds a ton of value. Now there are a few items that I need to address; firstly, installing an ATX motherboard requires removing the center bottom fan to access the bottom I/O headers, as well as a single motherboard screw. Secondly, no rubber grommets are included, so any cables you can see seem a little messy, but that is only a minor gripe. Lastly, the screen would have been better served somewhere else on the Iota C70, perhaps as a separate movable module that can screw down somewhere, but I see why Ocypus decided to put it where they did, to fill up dead space.

The Iota C70 is a pretty good O11 Dynamic Mini clone that includes fans and a nifty CPU temperature readout, albeit you have to either have your case facing you or crank your head around to see it. As far as value goes, as stated at the beginning of this review, the Iota C70 MSRPs for $119.99, which is about the same price as the O11 Dynamic Mini, makes for an extreme case with the inclusion of the 6 120mm ARGB fans, fan/ARGB controller, and CPU temperature readout.