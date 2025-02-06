be quiet! Light Base 600 LX Chassis Review

The be quiet! Light Base 600 LX mid-tower case packs four pre-installed fans and solid features, but its high price makes it a better deal when on sale.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Dual-chambered ATX cases are all the rage right now, and be quiet! finally has thrown their hat into an already very crowded arena and dubbed the Light Base 600 LX, be quiet! aims to be one of the best iterations of this design. However, it's higher than its competition pricing, which comprises four 120mm Light Wings PWM fans with an MSRP of $185; the entry cost might be steep unless you catch it on sale. You can, however, get the DX version of the Light Base 600, saving you around $20, but you lose out on the four included 120mm Light Wings fans on the LX model.

A quick look at the be quiet! Light Base 600

So, why don't we check out what the Light Base 600 LX offers, install a system, and then follow up with some final thoughts?

Item Details Model be quiet! Light Base 600 LX Form Factor ATX Mid-Tower Dimensions 450mm x 305mm x 435mm Weight 12.1 kg / 26.67 lb Materials Steel, Glass, ABS Color Black Motherboard support Mini-ITX, M-ATX, ATX Cooling Compatibility Bottom: 3x120mm / 240/360mm radiator | Top: 3x120mm / 240/360mm radiator | Rear: 1x120mm / 120mm radiator | Side: 3x120mm / 240mm radiator Storage 3.5"" - 2 | 2.5"" - 4 Included fans 4x 120mm Light Wings PWM CPU cooler height (max.) 170mm VGA card length (max.) 430mm Warranty 3 years

Packaging

The outside of the packaging should be quiet! has used here is pretty much the industry standard, brown cardboard with black lettering.

On this side, we have all the technical data for the Light Base 600 LX. The official model number is BGW67, designating the black model with tempered glass.

This packaging side shows little information about be quiet! as a company in English, German, and lastly French.

Taking the Light Base 600 LX out of the cardboard packing shows two closed cell foam pieces protecting the Light Base 600 LX from taking any damage while in transit. The Light Base 600 LX is also placed inside a clear plastic bag to keep any debris away.

Outside the be quiet! Light Base 600 LX ATX Case

Now that all the packing materials are out of the way, we can get a good look at the Light Base 600 LX. Yep, it's a fish tank PC case, alright. All jokes aside, it looks like be quiet! really has done its homework on what the market has been asking for.

The front of the Light Base 600 LX shows the front I/O and four diffused LED bars on the far right. These LED bars span three of the four sides of the Light Base 600 LX.

The front I/O consists of a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a combo HD audio 3.5mm jack, an ARGB controller, a reset button, and a power button.

Moving around to the rear side panel, be quiet! has decided to mesh the whole panel out. Doing this removes any issue with ventilation. Having a full mesh panel also aids in airflow to the three side intake fans.

The backside of the Light Base 600 LX shows that be quiet! has blocked off all other ventilation holes except for the PCIe slot covers and, obviously, the rear 120mm fan mount. All panels are also held into place via captive thumbscrews.

The top of the Light Base 600 LX shows the continued LED lighting bar and the be quiet! name/logo. The top also has more or less unobstructed airflow, except for the fine mesh filter.

Again, the LED lighting bar and the "be quiet!" name continues under the underside, along with four detachable feet, each with rubber dampeners. These feet can be relocated to whatever side has the grooves for them to fit into.

Inside the be quiet! Light Base 600 LX ATX Case

Taking off both tempered glass panels from the front and side shows off the insides of the Light Base 600 LX. Removing these panels makes for a much easier installation of the motherboard, AIO, and GPU.

Three 120mm Light Wings PWM fans, but in the reverse bladed configuration, provide all the fresh air intake for the whole system. Up to a 240mm radiator is supported here, but depending on the AIO, a 360mm radiator might be able to fit, but not officially.

The bottom of the Light Base 600 LX supports up to three 120mm fans or a 280/360mm radiator. Unfortunately, this mounting is not removable.

Taking off the rear mesh side panel gives a better glimpse of what we are working with regarding rear cable management. Support for BTF or reverse connection motherboards is also built into the motherboard tray. An accessory box is in the HDD cage where 2 3.5" HDDs can be installed by removing three screws. Running up the center is the 2.5"HDD bracket, which swings out and is held into place with POGO pins and can hold an additional 4 SSDs/HDDs.

Inside the accessory box are various screws and standoffs, vertical GPU mounting parts, PSU brackets, and a few zip ties.

Lastly, before we build the Light Base 600 LX, we find the integrated ARGB fan controller under the 3.5" cage. This controller can accommodate up to 6 fans and/or ARGB 3-pin devices.

While building, I wondered where all the fans were pre-wired. Much to my surprise, there is another ARGB fan controller just like the one below. To my knowledge, not many PC cases these days include an ARGB fan controller, much less two.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

Final Thoughts

I used the Intel Core i5 12600K on a Z690 AORUS Pro motherboard to test be quiet!'s dual chamber mid-tower case. For the memory, two DDR5 sticks of Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB were run at DDR5-7200M/T. Zotac's NVIDIA RTX3090 Trinity was run at stock power limits and clocks via MSI's Afterburner GPU Overclocking and Monitoring utility for the test GPU. The three 120mm reverse-bladed Light Wings fans provided excellent air intake in stock configuration. For exhaust, the three fans mounted to the Cooler Master PL360 Flux were three of the 120mm Phanteks D30 fans mounted to the roof, along with an additional be quiet! Light Wings 120mm fan mounted in the rear fan location, making for a negative pressure situation.

Temperatures for the 12600K rose to a max temperature of 60C but averaged 56C while maintaining a boost clock of 4.3GHz. The Zotac RTX3090 Trinity hit a maximum temperature of 77.9C but averaged 75.7C. All the system temperatures seem to be well within their operating range, with lots of room to spare.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v7.35.7000 for over 25 hours; the ambient temperature was 18C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.07-5515, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.60.0, and CPU-Z 2.12.0.x64.

What do you think of the Light Base 600 XL? I have never not liked to be quiet! case. Simply put, be quiet! has always strived to one-up themselves repeatedly, and while doing so with grace. So, is be quiet! a little late to the dual chamber party? Well, in all reality, be quiet is known for being fashionably late. The Light Base 600 XL pricing seems high. However, this model of the Light Base 600 comes with four of the company's newest ARGB fans, which is of good value.