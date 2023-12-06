XPG Battlecruiser II Super Mid-Tower Chassis Review

XPG's new Battlecruiser II super mid-tower computer case goes under the spotlight as we put a build together in it and see what it's all about.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

XPG, a company we have worked with many times, has sent over its new flagship chassis, the Battlecruiser II. XPG has dubbed this case a "Super Mid-Tower Chassis". This sample is in the white variant and a black model is also available. Pricing for the Battlecruiser II is set at $200, which includes the Prime Box. The Prime Box is also available for $30 separately. Why don't we look at what the Battlecruiser II has to offer?

Packaging

When the Battlecruiser II arrived, the packaging was quite beaten up. Let's hope everything is okay inside, considering there are four tempered glass panels.

This side of the packaging shows the specifications of the XPG Battlecruiser II.

A blown-out image of what the Battlecruiser II is composed of.

And lastly, this side of the packaging shows the dimensions, which are 550x225x506mm, and it's the white model with the Prime Box.

Pulling the Battlecruiser II out of its beat-up packaging, it looks like it has survived the transit thanks to its two soft touch foam pieces and the plastic wrap.

Outside

Removing all the packaging materials shows that all the tempered glass panels are intact. Right away, this chassis is pretty high-end, with four 120mm aRGB fans included along with the tempered glass panels.

The front has a 4mm tempered glass panel and is removable via two plastic thumb screws underneath. Air intake looks limited as there is only a slight opening on each side of the tempered glass.

The back panel, again with tempered glass, lets the world see your cable management job, good, bad, or otherwise. Cable management will be decent, considering using larger-than-normal cable grommets and tie-down points.

The rear of the Battlecruiser II shows the standard seven PCIe slot configuration with lots of triangular ventilation holes, which are uniform throughout the chassis, and a rear fan mount, which only supports 120mm fans. A PSU bracket is also included in the accessory box. Also, the XPG branding is embossed in the top section.

The front I/O is located on the top of the Battlecruiser II, which is made up of a single USB 3.2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a combo microphone and headset 3.5mm jack, an RGB button, a reset button, and a triangle-shaped power button.

The bottom of the Battlecruiser II has four large foam feet, which are raised around 30mm. A full-length dust filter is also included; however, it uses a latching mounting method instead of magnets or a slide-in mechanism.

Inside

Taking off the tempered glass side panel shows the large internals of the Battlecruiser II. A 3.5" drive mount can be installed on the PSU basement, with the rest of the storage options hidden behind the motherboard tray.

All four fans that XPG has included with the Battlecruiser II are the Vento 120mm aRGB fans with the model number DF1202512LFS3A-03AGRG running on 12V with .16 amps.

The front dust filter, made from fine mesh, will work well to prevent unwanted dust from entering the system. Support for up to a 420mm radiator in the front and a removable mounting tray aids in the installation process.

The bottom section of the Battlecruiser II holds the PSU and a few storage drive bays. Right about the basement are two drive mounts that accommodate a 3.5" or 2.5" drive each. Behind each large rubber grommet, a 2.5" drive can be installed, so eight drives can be installed at one time.

XPG's accessories included with the Battlecruiser II are a PSU bracket, zip ties, velcro straps, screws, PCI stand, vertical GPU bracket, magnetic GPU support, and a few stickers.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

Final Thoughts

Having built in the XPG Battlecruiser II, it's a solid case that displays your hardware nicely. Only a few issues or quirks arose, such as the feet having foam padding instead of rubber. While it's not an issue, the Battlecruiser II kept sliding in every direction while I was installing hardware. Next, including plastic thumb screws holding the external top and front tempered glass sections does not portray the premium vibe that XPG promotes. Lastly, the fan cabling was short, but I managed. Now, with those issues pointed out, the Battlecruiser II does do a lot of things right, such as having vast support for front-mounted AIOs and radiators up to 420mm, including four aRGB 120mm fans, and four tempered glass panels while still managing to have good airflow to system components.

Testing the XPG Battlecruiser II, installing the test system, which for this testing was an Intel Core i5 12600K test CPU, a 10-core, 16-threaded CPU with a TDP of 125 watts, on a Z690 AORUS Pro, which in turn was run at 1.212vcore, running fully stable at 4.5ghz at a solid 67C average while being cooled under the bequiet! Dark Rock Pro 5 CPU cooler. The test GPU, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 FE, averaged a core clock of 1.951GHz while drawing about 370 watts; temps only got to 68C under the full load.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version 6.92.6600 for 18+ hours; the ambient temperature was 21C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v7.62-5200, TechPowerUp GPU-Z 2.55.0, and CPU-Z 2.07.0.x64.

Another bit of software I wanted to highlight is the Prime software that the Prime Box uses for fan and lighting control. The Prime Box can control up to four fans with PWM and aRGB lighting control.

So, in the end, the Battlecruiser II from XPG is a chassis constructed well while providing good airflow. The $200 price point may seem a little high, but the Battlecruiser II does include four Vento 120mm aRGB fans, which can be argued for around a $60 value, and the Prime Box is valued at $30. So, if you are looking for a different computer case that offers many of the features that other brands include, take a look at the Battlecruiser II from XPG.